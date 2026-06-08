Electrification is where India is moving towards, with every major automaker in the country having an electric car in its portfolio. However, there is still resistance to adopting electric power owing to the lack of infrastructure and a high upfront acquisition cost, making it tough for people to own these vehicles outright. However, Tata has introduced the 2026 Tiago.ev for people who aspire to own an electric vehicle. Here are 5 reasons why the Tata Tiago .ev is the best value-for-money budget EV in India:

Price

One of the biggest reasons the 2026 Tata Tiago.ev is the best value-for-money budget EV in India is its price. The starting ex-showroom price of the 2026 Tata Tiago.ev is set at ₹6.99 lakh, while the top variant is priced at ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). In addition, the electric hatchback from Tata Motors gets a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program with the initial cost of acquisition being lowered to ₹4.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and battery rental of ₹2.6 per km.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Tiago EV 24 kWh 24 kWh 285 km 285 km ₹ 6.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Comet EV 17.3 kWh 17.3 kWh 230 km 230 km ₹ 7.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tiago NRG 1199 cc 1199 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Tiago 1199 cc 1199 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 4.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Kia Seltos EV ₹ 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64 kWh 64 kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Ride Quality

The ride quality of the Tata Tiago.ev, much like other Tata cars, is extremely comfortable. The suspension filters out any bad patches of road or big speed breakers, allowing for a pleasant driving experience. The cabin remains relatively calm as passengers are not thrown around in the car when going over a rough patch or broken roads. Add to it, four doors and comfortable seating for four people make it even better, compared to the MG Comet EV.

Features

The feature list of the Tata Tiago.ev includes a 10.25-inch floating touchscreen digital infotainment system, a 5-inch floating digital instrument cluster, a four-speaker audio system, a front centre armrest, manual HVAC controls, steering-mounted audio controls, cruise control, sports mode, a cooled glovebox, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, rear AC vents, two USB Type-C charging ports, and a segment-first 360-degree camera, among other features.

Exterior

The exterior of the 2026 Tata Tiago gets major updates with slimmed-down LED headlamps, integrated daytime running lights (DRLs), rectangular fog lamps, a new single-piece front grille and bumper, grey cladding over wheel arches, 14-inch steel wheels, slimmed-down LED taillamps, faux connected taillamps, changed placement of the rear-view camera, and a new rear bumper, among others. These changes lend a completely new look to the Tata Tiago.ev, making it look futuristic and edgy. Additionally, the car gets two new colour options, including Dehradun Dew and Sobo Surge.

Also Read : 2026 Tata Tiago.ev first drive review: Go-kart fun with frugal running costs

Peace of Mind

Tata Motors offers the 2026 Tiago.ev with a lifetime and unlimited km warranty for the first owner in the 24-kWh battery pack variant, while the 19-kWh battery pack variant is offered with a warranty of 8 years and 1.6 lakh km for the first owner.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: