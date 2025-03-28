Tata Motors enters Mauritius with Nexon EV, Tiago EV and Punch EV

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tata Motors has announced that they are entering the Mauritian market with the launch of their EV portfolio that consists of Tiago EV, Punch EV and Nexon EV. The homegrown manufacturer has partnered with Allied Motors and this marks Tata Motors’ first international expansion beyond the SAARC region.
All of the aforementioned products are backed by a manufacturer's warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 kilometers for the battery and motor, and 7 years or 1,50,000 kilometers for the vehicle itself. Additionally, customers who purchase a TATA.ev will receive a complimentary 7.2 kWh home charging wall box and cable, ensuring convenient charging at home.
