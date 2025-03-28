Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Motors Enters Mauritius With Nexon Ev, Tiago Ev And Punch Ev

Tata Motors enters Mauritius with Nexon EV, Tiago EV and Punch EV

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 28 Mar 2025, 14:03 PM
Follow us on:
  • After entering the Sri Lankan market, Tata Motors has launched its EV range in Mauritius.
Tata Punch EV is offered with two battery options - standard range and long range. The performance credentials of both also vary. The claimed range is at around 315 kms for the one with the 25 kWh battery while it is at around 421 kms with the 35 kWh battery pack.

Tata Motors has announced that they are entering the Mauritian market with the launch of their EV portfolio that consists of Tiago EV, Punch EV and Nexon EV. The homegrown manufacturer has partnered with Allied Motors and this marks Tata Motors’ first international expansion beyond the SAARC region.

All of the aforementioned products are backed by a manufacturer's warranty of 8 years or 1,60,000 kilometers for the battery and motor, and 7 years or 1,50,000 kilometers for the vehicle itself. Additionally, customers who purchase a TATA.ev will receive a complimentary 7.2 kWh home charging wall box and cable, ensuring convenient charging at home.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 28 Mar 2025, 14:03 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Punch EV Nexon EV Tiago EV electric vehicles EV
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS