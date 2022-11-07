HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Here's How Many Tata Motors' Electric Vehicles Have Been Produced So Far

Here's how many Tata Motors' electric vehicles have been produced so far

Going forward, Tata Motors plans to launch 10 EVs in five years and is focusing on a three-phased architecture approach for its future electric vehicles.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Nov 2022, 14:37 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Tata Motors rolled-out its 50,000th electric vehicle from its Pune facility
Tata Motors rolled-out its 50,000th electric vehicle from its Pune facility
Tata Motors rolled-out its 50,000th electric vehicle from its Pune facility
Tata Motors rolled-out its 50,000th electric vehicle from its Pune facility

As home-grown automaker Tata Motors looks to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the country, it has achieved a major production milestone of 50,000 units of electric vehicles. The company, on Monday, rolled-out its latest EV from its Pune facility, attributing the achievement to favorable policy environment, practical product options, positive word of mouth and its various cost of ownership options.

Going forward, the company plans to launch 10 EVs in five years and is focusing on a three-phased architecture approach for its future electric vehicles. The company believes that Indians are ready to roll EVs, which offer a practical solution to problems such as rising fuel price and pollution. “Customers… are thrilled to witness the transition from early adopters to now EVs becoming a mainstream choice," said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

Similar Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Bolero (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Bolero
1493 cc | Diesel | Manual | 16.7 kmpl
₹8.53 - 10.81 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.66 - 12.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Also Read : Tata cars to cost more from November 7. Here's by how much

In order to address the EV needs of its customers, Tata Motors has introduced features such as Multi Mode Regen and Multi Drive Mode. It has also educated customers about the best way to drive their EVs for optimal range. All of Tata's EVs are powered by the high voltage Ziptron architecture.

The automaker also offers software updates to existing EV customers so as to make their EV ownership experience pleasant. Also, to make EVs easily accessible to customers, Tata Motors has entered 80 new cities, expanding its network to more than 165 cities.

In a separate development, Tata Motors has also increased the price of its passenger vehicles by 0.9 per cent. This is being done because of the increase in production cost. This is not the first time that the manufacturer has hiked the prices of its passenger vehicles. Before this, the prices were hiked by 0.55 per cent. This happened in July when Tata Motors also increased the prices of the Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max.

First Published Date: 07 Nov 2022, 14:20 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors electric vehicle EV electric mobility Tata Nexon EV Tata Tiago EV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Svitch Bike's LITE XE electric bicycle comes with an adjustable handlebar, seat bar, and suspension.
This foldable luxury e-bike with five modes can help you beat pollution
Seema Devi is seen here navigating her e-rickshaw in Nagrota.
Seema Devi, J&K's first e-rickshaw driver, paves way for women on the move
Porsche_design_912
Porsche slaps an actual exhaust on soundbar. Because why not?
New Delhi, Oct 18: Volunteers hold placards at a traffic point as part of the Delhi government's Red Light On, Gaadi Off campaign to reduce pollution level in the national capital, at ITO, in New Delhi on Monday.
Delhi government's ‘Red light on, Gaadi off’ campaign launch postponed
GMC Hummer EV comes as one of the most ambitious product from the US auto major.
GMC Hummer EV recalled over battery pack sealing issue, 735 units affected

Trending this Week

skoda_kushaq_octavia
Skoda sells more cars in India than China
CNG_Boot_Space_1579603511215
Top 6 CNG cars under 10 lakhs
petrol_diesel_india_1
Indians munched more miles during festive season

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

Audi to debut Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron, may get up to 600-km range
Audi to debut Q8 e-tron and Q8 Sportback e-tron, may get up to 600-km range
Skoda focused on profitability over volumes, says CEO
Skoda focused on profitability over volumes, says CEO
Honda targets people who don't want to drive with micro cars
Honda targets people who don't want to drive with micro cars
Here's how many Tata Motors' electric vehicles have been produced so far
Here's how many Tata Motors' electric vehicles have been produced so far
CNG price in Mumbai at par with diesel?
CNG price in Mumbai at par with diesel?

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city