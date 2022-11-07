Here's how many Tata Motors' electric vehicles have been produced so far

Going forward, Tata Motors plans to launch 10 EVs in five years and is focusing on a three-phased architecture approach for its future electric vehicles.

As home-grown automaker Tata Motors looks to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the country, it has achieved a major production milestone of 50,000 units of electric vehicles. The company, on Monday, rolled-out its latest EV from its Pune facility, attributing the achievement to favorable policy environment, practical product options, positive word of mouth and its various cost of ownership options.

Going forward, the company plans to launch 10 EVs in five years and is focusing on a three-phased architecture approach for its future electric vehicles. The company believes that Indians are ready to roll EVs, which offer a practical solution to problems such as rising fuel price and pollution. “Customers… are thrilled to witness the transition from early adopters to now EVs becoming a mainstream choice," said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

In order to address the EV needs of its customers, Tata Motors has introduced features such as Multi Mode Regen and Multi Drive Mode. It has also educated customers about the best way to drive their EVs for optimal range. All of Tata's EVs are powered by the high voltage Ziptron architecture.

The automaker also offers software updates to existing EV customers so as to make their EV ownership experience pleasant. Also, to make EVs easily accessible to customers, Tata Motors has entered 80 new cities, expanding its network to more than 165 cities.

In a separate development, Tata Motors has also increased the price of its passenger vehicles by 0.9 per cent. This is being done because of the increase in production cost. This is not the first time that the manufacturer has hiked the prices of its passenger vehicles. Before this, the prices were hiked by 0.55 per cent. This happened in July when Tata Motors also increased the prices of the Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max.

