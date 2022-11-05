HT Auto
Home Auto News Tata Cars To Cost More From 7th November. Here's By How Much

Tata cars to cost more from 7th November. Here's by how much

Tata Motors will increase the price of its passenger vehicles by 0.9 per cent. This is being done because of the increase in production cost.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Nov 2022, 13:12 PM
Tata Motors has announced that its passenger vehicles will cost more in India from 7th November. The weighted average increase will be 0.9 per cent, depending on the variant and model that the customer wants. The prices are being increased because of the increased production cost. The manufacturer said that they are absorbing a significant portion of the increased costs but the steep rise in overall input costs has compelled it to pass on some proportion through this minimal price hike.

This is not the first time that the manufacturer has hiked the prices of its passenger vehicles. Before this, the prices were hiked by 0.55 per cent. This happened in July when Tata Motors also increased the prices of the Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max.

Also Read : Tata Motors reports 157% growth in electric vehicle sales in October

Tata Motors has become one of the most successful automobile manufacturers in the past few years. The manufacturer has registered 157% sales growth in its electric vehicle portfolio. The company sold 4,277 units of electric vehicles overall last month as compared to 1,660 units in the same month a year ago. Tata is currently the leading electric four-wheeler manufacturer in India and has the largest line-up of electric vehicles. They have the Tigor EV, Nexon EV and Nexon EV Max. There is also the Tiago EV which was recently unveiled and it is currently the most affordable electric four-wheeler in the Indian market.

Tata Motors delivered 200 electric buses to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. They will also deliver 150 units of 9-metre Starbus electric buses besides another 50 units of 12-metre Starbus electric buses to Jammu and Kashmir.

The company's exports of PVs declined 10 per cent to 206 units from 230 units in October of 2021. The sales of its commercial vehicles in the domestic market were only marginally higher at 31,320 units as compared to 31,226 units in the year-ago month, whereas exports were down 35 per cent at 1,592 units as against 2,448 per cent in October 2021.

 

First Published Date: 05 Nov 2022, 13:12 PM IST
TAGS: Tata Motor
