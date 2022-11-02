HT Auto
Tata Motors reports 157% growth in electric vehicle sales in October

Total domestic sales of Tata Motors stood at 76,537 units as against 65,151 units in the year-ago month.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Nov 2022, 11:24 AM
Home-grown automaker Tata Motors has registered 157% sales growth in its electric vehicle portfolio. The company sold 4,277 units of electric vehicles overall last month as compared to 1,660 units in the same month a year ago. It currently sells electric version of the Tiago, Tigor and Nexon models. The company's overall sales witnessed a 15.49% rise at 78,335 units last month as compared to 67,829 units in the same month last year.

Total domestic sales of Tata Motors stood at 76,537 units as against 65,151 units in the year-ago month, witnessing a 17% growth. Sales of passenger vehicle (PVs), including electric vehicles, in the domestic market stood at 45,423 units as compared to 34,155 units in the same month last year, witnessing a 33% rise.

(Also read | What makes Tata Tiago a pocket-friendly option?)

However, the company's exports of PVs declined 10 per cent at 206 units from 230 units in October of 2021. The sales of its commercial vehicles in the domestic market were only marginally higher at 31,320 units as compared to 31,226 units in the year-ago month, whereas exports were down 35 per cent at 1,592 units as against 2,448 per cent in October 2021.

In a separate development, Tata Motors delivered 200 electric buses to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The former state is pushing to add electric vehicles as public transport in an effort to reduce pollution in an eco-sensitive region. Tata Motors has announced it has won the tender floated by Jammu Smart City Limited, and these 200 electric buses will be plying on the streets of Jammu and Srinagar.

Tata Motors has announced that it will deliver 150 units of 9-metre Starbus electric buses besides another 50 units of 12-metre Starbus electric buses to Jamu and Kashmir.

First Published Date: 02 Nov 2022, 11:20 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors
