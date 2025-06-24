Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Harrier Ev Vs Mahindra Xev 9e: Price Comparison

Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Price comparison

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Jun 2025, 11:09 AM
Follow us on:

The Tata Harrier EV starts at 21.49 lakh, while the Mahindra XEV 9e starts at 21.99 lakh.

The Tata Harrier EV starts at ₹21.49 lakh, while the Mahindra XEV 9e starts at ₹21.99 lakh.
View Personalised Offers on
Tata Harrier EV
Check Offers

Tata Harrier EV prices have been announced. Interestingly, the carmaker has only announced the prices for the rear wheel drive variants, while the prices for all wheel drive variants will be announced on July 7, 2025. Meanwhile, the bookings for the electric vehicle will commence from July 2 onwards.

That places it squarely against the recently introduced Mahindra XEV 9e, which starts at 21.90 lakh and tops out at 30.50 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. Also the XEV 9e is only available as a RWD model only. While both models bring strong brand legacy and EV tech to the table, the Harrier EV appears to have pulled ahead on value, at least on paper.

Also Read : Tata Harrier EV RWD full price list out, top variant priced at 27.49 Lakh

Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Price comparison

The Harrier EV is available across five trim levels for the RWD powertrain option -Adventure 65, Adventure S 65, Fearless+ 65, Fearless+ 75 and Empowered 75. While the Adventure is priced at 21.49 lakh, the Adventure S 65 is priced at 21.99 lakh. Meanwhile, the Fearless+ 65 and Fearless+ 75 are priced at 23.99 lakh and 24.99 lakh, respectively. The top of the line RWD variant, Empowered 75 is priced at 27.49 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom.

Also Read : Tata Harrier EV at Quad Day: Capability without drama and technology with real purpose

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kWh Range Icon622 Km
₹ 21.49 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Harrier
Engine Icon1956 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 15 - 26.50 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Tata Sierra EV
BatteryCapacity Icon69 kWh Range Icon420 km
₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon502 km
₹ 17.49 - 22.24 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Tata Nano EV
Range Icon200 km
₹ 6 - 9 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Punch EV
BatteryCapacity Icon35 kWh Range Icon421 km
₹ 9.99 - 14.29 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

TheMahindra XEV 9e range meanwhile, starts at 21.90 lakh for the Pack One Variant, while the Pack Two variant has been priced at 24.90 lakh. The Pack Three Select and the Pack Three variants of the XEV 9e are priced at 27.90 lakh and 30.50 lakh, respectively. All the prices are ex-showroom.

The Harrier EV’s 65 kWh battery offers a claimed MIDC range of 627 km, significantly ahead of the XEV 9e’s 59 kWh unit that is rated for 542 km. In real-world terms, that could mean up to 60–70 km of additional usable range in the Tata.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2025, 11:09 AM IST
TAGS: tata mahindr tata harrier ev mahindra xev 9e electric vehicle buyer guide
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS