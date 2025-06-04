Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e vs BYD Atto 3: Which electric SUV should you pick

Tata Motors, which has been enjoying the lion's share in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market with its range of electric cars such as Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV, now has another model in its lineup to enhance the market share further. While in the lower and mid-range pricing segments, the carmaker has been selling its products. Now, with the Harrier EV, Tata Motors targets models such as the Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra XEV 9e, along with others.

Interestingly, Tata Motors and Mahindra, both of these homegrown car manufacturers, have been taking the game in the Indian electric PV market to the next level. Here is a comparison between the Harrier EV, Mahindra XEV 9e, and BYD Atto 3.

Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e vs BYD Atto 3: Price

Tata Harrier EV Mahindra XEV 9e BYD Atto 3 ₹ 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) ₹ 21.90 lakh - ₹ 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom) ₹ 24.99 lakh - ₹ 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Harrier EV has been launched at an introductory starting price of ₹21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the OEM to announce pricing of other variants in the coming weeks. Expect the top-end trim to be priced around ₹30 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Mahindra XEV 9e is available in different variant choices and comes priced between ₹21.90 lakh and ₹30.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The BYD Atto 3 is available in India in the price range of ₹24.99 lakh to ₹33.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Harrier EV vs Mahindra XEV 9e vs BYD Atto 3: Battery and range

Tata Harrier EV Mahindra XEV 9e BYD Atto 3 Battery pack 65 kWh, 75 kWh 59 kWh, 79 kWh 49.92 kWh, 60.48 kWh Range 627 km (75 kWh) 542 km (59 kWh), 656 km (79 kWh) 468 km (49.92 kWh), 521 km (60.48 kWh)

The Tata Harrier EV comes available in two different battery pack choices, which are 65 kWh and 75 kWh units, with the larger one providing a range of up to 627 kilometres on a full charge. Available in four different trim choices, the Mahindra XEV 9e gets two battery pack options - 59 kWh and 79 kWh, with the latter providing a claimed range of up to 656 kilometres on a single charge. The claimed range of the smaller 59 kWh battery pack variant is up to 542 kilometres. The BYD Atto 3 also comes with two battery options: a 49.92 kWh pack offering a claimed range of up to 468 kilometres and a bigger 60.48 kWh pack with up to 521 kilometres claimed range.

