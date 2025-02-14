You can now book your Mahindra BE 6 or XEV 9e. Here's how

Bookings begin on Valentine's Day, aligning with Mahindra's theme of 'Unlimit Love'
Interested buyers can visit the official website or the nearest Mahindra dealership to book
The Mahindra XEV 9e is being offered at a starting price of ₹22.4 lakh, ex-showroom
The electric SUV can be had with two battery pack options -- 59 kWh or 79 kWh
The XEV 9e brings a maximum claimed range of 656 km on a full charge
The performance-focused Mahindra BE 6 is priced from ₹19.4 lakh, ex-showroom
It brings the same battery pack options and a max claimed range of 683 km on a full charge
Both the BE 6 and XEV 9e make 280 bhp and 380 Nm of torque in their top-spec variant
Deliveries for the top-spec variants of both e-SUVs will begin from mid of March 2025