Tata Curvv EV or Hyundai Creta Electric? Which 25 lakh EV to choose

While the Creta Electric starts at ₹18 lakh and tops out at ₹23.5 lakh, the Tata Curvv EV starts at ₹17.5 lakh and tops out at ₹22 lakh. Here’s how the two electric compact SUV’s top trim compare against each other.

Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV: Specs

The Tata Curvv EV range is available with a choice of two battery packs - 45kWh and 55 kWh. The top of the line Tata Curvv EV Empowered+ A only gets the larger 55kWh battery pack. The bigger battery pack gets an ARAI certified range of 585 kms. Not only that, but this bigger battery also gets a more powerful 165 bhp electric motor.

Similarly, the Hyundai Creta Electric range is also available with two battery pack options - 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh. The Hyundai Creta Electric Excellence is only available with the bigger 51.4 kWh battery pack, which comes with a claimed range of 473 km.

Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV: Features

The Tata Curvv EV Empowered+ comes with smart digital lights with a charging indicator, 18-inch alloy wheels, and ambient lighting. Comfort inside is improved with power-adjustable driver and co-driver seats, a rear armrest, and ventilated front seats. The cabin further gets a 12.3 inch touchscreen infotainment system with a nine-speaker JBL audio system and a 12.3 inch digital instrument cluster. Other features include an acoustic vehicle alert system (AVAS), air purifier, and a reclinable rear seat. It also receives vehicle-to-load capability in addition.

The biggest highlight of the Curvv EV Empowered+ A is the addition of ADAS features. The Empowered+ A is equipped with safety features such as SOS calling functionality, adaptive cruise control, and level 2 advanced driver assistance (ADAS). Level 2 advanced driver assistance or ADAS features include lane departure alarms, lane keeping assist, blind spot warning, and adaptive steer assist. It also features other important features like forward collision alarm, automatic brake assist, and traffic sign identification.

The range topping Hyundai Creta Electric Excellence receives leather seats along with eight way power adjustable and ventilated front seats and cooled glovebox. On top of this, it also receives dual 10.25 inch screens, one as the touchscreen infotainment system and the other as the digital instrument cluster and also eight speaker Bose sound. While the rear of the cabin receives foldable seatback tables.

Apart from that, this trim also receives electrochromic IRVM with telematic switches, front parking sensors, digital key, rain sensing wiper and blind spot monitoring along with vehicle to load functionality. The top of the line model also receives level 2 ADAS features which include Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision Warning and Blind Spot Collision Warning, Smart Cruise control with stop and go and others.

Hyundai Creta Electric vs Tata Curvv EV: Price

The Tata Curvv EV price range starts at ₹17.49 lakh, ex-showroom. Meanwhile, the top of the line Tata Curvv EV Empowered+ A is priced at ₹22 lakh, ex-showroom. The Hyundai Creta Electric range on the other hand starts at ₹18 lakh, ex-showroom, while the top of the line Hyundai Creta Electric Excellence is priced at ₹23.5 lakh, ex-showroom.

