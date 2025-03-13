BYD Atto 3 vs Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Which electric car to buy

BYD Atto 3 is one of the key models from the Chinese electric auto giant in the Indian market, which received an update recently. The 2025 BYD Atto 3 has been launched alongside the updated iteration of the BYD Seal electric sedan. Both the electric cars come equipped with a revamped range of features, while the Atto 3 has received a battery upgrade as well, improving performance.

BYD India has stated that with this update, the carmaker aims to enhance the driving experience of the consumers while keeping pace with technological advancements. BYD currently has four electric cars on offer in the Indian market, including the BYD Sealion 7 and BYD eMAX 7 alongside the Atto 3 and Seal.

The BYD Atto 3, with its latest updates, comes rejuvenating its competition with key rivals in the Indian electric passenger vehicle market. Some of its key rivals include the Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, MG Windsor EV, etc. Here is a quick comparison of prices and specifications of the BYD Atto 3, Tata Curvv EV and Mahindra BE 6.

BYD Atto 3 vs Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Price

The updated BYD Atto 3 has been launched at a lowered price for the first 3,000 customers. The pricing for the entry-level BYD Atto 3 Dynamic is ₹24.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-range trim, BYD Atto 3 Premium is priced at ₹29.85 lakh (ex-showroom) and the top-spec BYD Atto 3 Superior comes priced at ₹33.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Curvv EV, which is the flagship electric car of the homegrown automaker, sitting above the electric cars like Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV and Nexon EV, is priced between ₹17.49 lakh and ₹21.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra BE 6, which was launched in India alongside the Mahindra XEV 9e, is another key contender in this space. The Mahindra BE 6 comes priced between ₹19.40 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹27.65 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variants or packs, as the OEM christen them. These prices also include the cost of EV chargers, which are priced between ₹50,000 and ₹75,000.

BYD Atto 3 vs Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6: Battery and range

Powering the BYD Atto 3 are 49.92 kWh and 60.48 kWh LFP battery packs. The EV promises to offer a range of up to 468 kilometres on a single charge from the smaller battery pack, while the bigger one offers up to 521 kilometres range on a full charge.

The Tata Curvv EV comes underpinned by a modified version of the architecture that houses the petrol and diesel versions of the Tata Curvv. However, the platform incorporates the changes to accommodate the battery pack and electric motors. The Tata Curvv EV comes as a front wheel drive car and is supported by two battery pack options, which are 45 kWh and 55 kWh. The smaller battery pack promises up to 430 kilometres range on a full charge, while the bigger one offers up to 502 kilometres range on a full charge.

Mahindra BE 6 is based on skateboard architecture designed to underpin the born electric vehicles of the homegrown automobile brand. The BE 6 comes offering a rear-wheel drive setup. It is available with 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery pack choices, offering a range of up to 535 kilometres and 682 kilometres, on a full charge, respectively.

