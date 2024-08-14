Copyright © HT Media Limited
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Curvv Ev Launched And Driven: Pros And Cons You Must Know

Tata Curvv EV launched and driven: Pros and cons you must know

By: Mainak Das
Updated on: 14 Aug 2024, 06:22 AM
The sloping roofline is the most distinct design element on the outside of the Tata Curvv EV.

Tata Curvv EV is one of the major launches in the Indian passenger vehicle market in August 2024. The all-new Curvv EV has been launched at a price range of 17.49 lakh and 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric coupe SUV sits above the Tata Nexon EV in the product lineup of the homegrown car manufacturer.

The coupe SUV has been known as a niche segment explored by luxury car manufacturers. However, with the launch of Curvv EV and Citroen Basalt, Tata Motors and the French auto giant have brought this body style into the mass-market category as well.

With the Curvv EV's booking slated to commence on August 14, we have driven the car. Here are the pros and cons of the Tata Curvv EV we found.

Watch: Tata Curvv EV review: Can electric power charge up compact SUV game?

Tata Curvv EV: Pros

The coupe SUV styling is considerably a fresh design philosophy in the Indian passenger vehicle market, especially in the mass market segment and electric vehicle category as well. Hence, the Curvv EV created a new niche in the country's passenger vehicle market. The sloping roof coupe SUV design plays a key differentiator role for the Curvv EV and aids it to grab attention easily on the road as well as give it a strong road presence.

Another positive point for the Tata Curvv EV is the pricing. Despite coming with a niche body style, and packed with a plethora of features, the carmaker has priced the Curvv EV competitive against rivals like MG ZS EV and Mahindra XUV400, while it also comes challenging the sibling Nexon EV Long Range. Tata Curvv EV is priced between 17.49 lakh and 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The feature-packed cabin is a major thumbs-up point for the Tata Curvv EV. The coupe SUV comes loaded with a wide range of features including the flush door handles, panoramic sunroof, V2L and V2V charging, a nine-speaker JBL audio system, a powered tailgate with gesture control, rear seats with recline adjustment etc. Also, it comes with a large 500-litre boot storage.

Safety features remain a major positive point for the contemporary Tata cars and Curvv EV too walks the same path. It gets a wide range of safety features aided by advanced technology like level 2 ADAS, acoustic vehicle alert for pedestrians, ESP, 360-degree surround view camera, TPMS, hill hold assist and hill descent control. Besides that, it also has a robust body structure, six airbags, and disc brakes for all four wheels.

The Tata Curvv EV churns out around 420 km real-world range, which is a respectable range for a driver who drives in and around the city as well as on highways. The 125 bhp motor onboard the electric coupe SUV offers an enjoyable driving experience. The high-speed stability is good as well, which makes the driving experience smooth.

Also Read : Tata Curvv EV drive review: Charged-up player in mid-size SUV game

Tata Curvv EV: Cons

Despite bringing freshness to the Indian passenger vehicle market, the coupe SUV body style has a major disadvantage over a standard SUV. The sloping roof design results in less headroom, especially for tall passengers. The rear seat of the Curvv EV is uncomfortable for tall passengers due to the high floor, difficult ingress and egress as well as short headroom. Also, the sloping roofline makes rearward visibility poor for the driver.

During our drive of the Curvv EV, we found the front lighting system often malfunctioning. This was not an intended function or cornering lights but even on the straight stretches as well. This certainly points to the concern around the quality control, fit and finish of the car. However, it is not sure if the issue was with the particular review unit or general across the Curvv EV.

The Tata Curvv EV comes with disc brakes on all four wheels. However, during our drive review, we found the braking power not so powerful in our drive car. In case of sudden braking, the braking could be inadequate, which is a serious safety concern.

First Published Date: 14 Aug 2024, 06:22 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Tata Motors Curvv EV Tata Curvv EV Tata Curvv electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
