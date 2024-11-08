Skoda reveals launch timeline of the Enyaq EV, its first electric car in India

Skoda Auto has confirmed the launch timeline for its first ever electric car in India. The Czech auto giant has said that it will introduce the Enyaq EV in India in 2025. The electric vehicle, which was scheduled to be launched in the country earlier has been postponed for next year due to ongoing updates the EV will have before it hits the Indian shores. Skoda had showcased the Enyaq EV for the first time in the country in January earlier this year during the Bharat Mobility Show.

Petr Janeba, Brand Director at Skoda Auto India, shared the launch timeline of the Enyaq EV during an interview with news agency ANI. He said, the delay in the launch of the EV has been due to ongoing work on its updated version. He said, the carmaker is planning a significant facelift before it is launched in India. Skoda had recently announced its investment plan worth ₹15,000 crore for its Chakan facility located in Pune, Maharashtra. The facility will be upgraded to manufacture electric and hybrid vehicles for the Indian market besides regular ICE models.

The Enyaq electric SUV is based on Skoda Auto's MEB platform built from the ground-up and developed specially for electric vehicles. The same platform also underpins the likes of Audi Q4 e-tron and Volkswagen ID.4. In India, Skoda is expected to drive in the Enyaq 80 variant. It comes equipped with a single electric motor that can churn out 282 bhp of power and 310 Nm of peak torque. Skoda says the EV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.7 seconds. The battery pack is an 82 kWh unit that offers range of more than 500 kms in a single charge. It also takes just 28 minutes to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent using fast chargers.

Speaking in detail about the Enyaq EV launch and Skoda's EV roadmap for India, Janeba said, “We have one of the best-selling EVs in Europe is our European Enyaq. The car was tested, the car was prepared for India. We have actually stopped bringing the car this year. Because there will be a huge facelift of the Skoda Enyaq coming in March following the new design language. We actually can choose one of the three EV cars coming to India or all three."

Skoda currently has two manufacturing plants in India located in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Pune. The upcoming EVs from the Czech brand will be manufactured at the Pune facility. Janeba said, "In the same factory in Pune, Chakan we will be producing EV. Currently we have increased because of the Kylaq the production capacity in Pune to 250,000 units a year and we will be increasing further once it is needed either for the current cars because of the export or because of the Indian demand or for the new cars like EVs."

Skoda Enyaq will come with several advanced features. These include the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), a 360-degree camera, digital screens for the instrument console and infotainment system and leatherette upholstery in the cabin.

