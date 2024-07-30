Check out the most expensive electric scooter of India

BMW Motorrad has launched the CE 04 in the Indian market.

It is an electric scooter that costs 14.90 lakh ex-showroom. 

The e-scooter arrives in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) with deliveries to begin in September this year.

The new BMW CE 04 draws power from a 31 kW (41 bhp) PMS, liquid-cooled electric motor with 62 Nm of peak torque. 

The premium electric scooter sprints from 0-50 kmph in 2.6 seconds and has a top speed of 120 kmph. 

Power comes from the 8.5 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 130 km on a single charge. 

The battery pack takes fours to fully charge. There would also be an optional fast charger on offer that would drop the charging time to 1 hour 40 minutes
