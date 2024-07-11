Actor Ram Charan brings home the Rolls-Royce Spectre worth over 7.5 crore

One of the most popular actors across the country, Ram Charan has brought home the new Rolls-Royce Spectre EV . The actor was seen in his new all-black offering at the Hyderabad airport accompanied by his family. The Rolls-Royce Spectre is the automaker’s first all-electric offering and was launched earlier this year with an asking price of a whopping ₹7.5 crore (ex-showroom). Ram Charan's Spectre is reportedly the first of its kind in Hyderabad.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre was launched earlier this year with an asking price of a whopping ₹7.5 crore (ex-showroom) and the example owned by Ram Chara

Ram Charan's New Rolls-Royce Spectre

This would be the Allu-Konidela family’s second Rolls-Royce. Ram Charan previously gifted his father, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi a Rolls-Royce Phantom VII. The Spectre is dramatically different even by the British marquee brand’s opulent standards. The video shows the two-door coupe with its illuminated grille, Spirit of Ecstacy on the bonnet and receding roofline giving the model a familiar stance.

While Ram Charan has opted for a gloss-black exterior, the cabin gets a dual-tone theme finished in black and tan leather upholstery. Rolls-Royce cars are known for their extensive personalisation options but it’s unclear as to which personal preferences did Ram Charan opt for during his purchase. Needless to say, the personalisation adds a significant cost to the final price of the car.

2024 Rolls-Royce Spectre EV

The new Rolls-Royce Spectre takes the baton from the Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe and Wraith as a spiritual successor. The all-electric offering gets plenty of familiar elements like the Pantheon grille, while it’s the first car from the automaker to drive on 23-inch wheels. The cabin on the Spectre EV is an evolution over the Wraith and the model gets a massive touchscreen infotainment system surrounded by exquisite leather, wood and metal inserts all over.

It also gets the new signature starlight LEDs on the door panels in addition to the headliner, while the dashboard has been illuminated and offers a host of choices to the owners in terms of design.

The Rolls-Royce Spectre is the automaker's first-ever EV and offers a range of 530 km

Rolls-Royce Spectre Specifications

Powering the Spectre EV is a massive 102 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 530 km on a single charge. The model gets two electric motors, mounted on the front and rear axles respectively, which develop a combined output of 577 bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque. The Spectre EV weighs a whopping 2,890 kg, about 400-odd kg more than the new-gen BMW M5 Hybrid, but can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds.

Other hardware on the new Spectre includes a 30 per cent stiffer body with active suspension and four-wheel steering for better dynamics. There’s also the Spirit UI that offers bespoke services with customisation options.

Ram Charan has built a rather impressive car collection over the years. This includes the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, which he bought following the success of the movie ‘RRR’. He also owns the Aston Martin Vantage, Ferrari Portofino, BMW 7 Series, Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz GLE and more.

