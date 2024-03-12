Mahindra trademarks 1XO, 3XO, 5XO & 7XO names, could be for future EV models

Mahindra and Mahindra have filed four new trademarks for 1XO, 3XO, 5XO and 7XO nameplates. It is expected that they are for their new upcoming electric vehicles which will start launching from December 2024. The brand has already showcased five electric vehicles that they are currently working on. There are XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. The first SUV to launch will be the XUV.e8 which is expected to come in December 2024.