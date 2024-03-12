Mahindra trademarks 1XO, 3XO, 5XO & 7XO names, could be for future EV models
- Mahindra could use the new nameplates for the upcoming electric vehicles.
Mahindra and Mahindra have filed four new trademarks for 1XO, 3XO, 5XO and 7XO nameplates. It is expected that they are for their new upcoming electric vehicles which will start launching from December 2024. The brand has already showcased five electric vehicles that they are currently working on. There are XUV.e8, XUV.e9, BE.05, BE.07 and BE.09. The first SUV to launch will be the XUV.e8 which is expected to come in December 2024.
Mahindra is already testing three electric SUVs on the Indian roads. The BE.05, XUV.e8 and XUV.e9. In fact, the electric SUVs were spotted in Ladakh where they were probably doing high-altitude testing to ensure that the consumers do not face any issues once the vehicles go on sale.