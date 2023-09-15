In pics: Mercedes-Benz EQE launched in India, comes in 500 4MATIC variant only

1/7

Mercedes-Benz EQE has been launched in India at an introductory price of ₹ 1.39 crore (ex-showroom). The electric SUV comes as the third EV from the German automaker after the EQS sedan and EQB SUV. Also, it is positioned between the EQS and EQB and currently the most expensive electric SUV from the brand in the country, as the EQB is priced at ₹ 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom)