Remember the Kinetic Honda DX scooter? It could soon make a comeback as an EV

The 90’s kids would remember the Kinetic name fondly. For many, the Kinetic Honda ZX scooter was the vehicle they grew up around, and for some, this would’ve been their first two-wheeler as an adult. It now seems the Kinetic Honda DX scooter could soon make a comeback as an all-electric offering. A recent design patent suggests that the Kinetic Group has registered an identical design for its upcoming electric scooter.

Kinetic Honda DX: Two-Stroke scooter with a CVT automatic

The Kinetic Honda DX scooter was a collaboration between India’s Kinetic Engineering and Japan’s Honda Motor Company, and was in producton from 1984 to 2007. Based on the Honda NH Series scooters, the Indian version used a 98 cc two-stroke, air-cooled motor the model. The new version will be an all-electric offering instead. This would be Kinetic’s second attempt at reviving a legacy nameplate after the E-Luna recently.

Also Read : Kinetic Engineering to invest ₹71.83 crore in KWV for EV transition and brand licensing

Specifications on the upcoming electric scooter remain under wraps for now

Kinetic Honda DX: Comeback Soon?

Kinetic Green, part of the Kinetic Group, has filed the design patent for the new scooter, which appears to be heavily inspired by the Kinetic Honda DX. The design seems near identical, save for the new Kinetic Green logo on the front apron and a rectangular LED headlamp cluster that gets the same design but with new LED DRLs. The side panels have been altered to resemble the original model in spirit, while the rear sports a new grab rail, instead of a spare tyre, seen on the original. The ‘Kinetic’ branding is visible on the small flyscreen of the design patent, instead of ‘Kinetic Honda’ as seen on the original.

Also Read : Kinetic Green to launch a family electric scooter within 18 months

The technical specifications remain under wraps on the upcoming Kinetic electric scooter. That said, expect the model to be targeted at family buyers offering a decent mix of performance and range. There’s no word on the launch details yet but we expect Kinetic to share more details in the coming months. Notably, the brand continues to share stories around the legacy of the Kinetic Honda scooter on its social media channels.

The family electric scooter segment has quite a few offerings and the upcoming Kinetic electric scooter will take on the Bajaj Chetak, Ather Rizta, TVS iQube, Ola S1 X, and the like. It’ll be interesting to see what Kinetic has in store beyond the nostalgic bait.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: