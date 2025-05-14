Kinetic Engineering to invest 71.83 Crore in KWV for EV transition and brand licensing

Kinetic Engineering Limited (KEL), a familiar name in India's automotive sector, has made a strategic move towards the transition to electric mobility by formally licensing its legendary brand name to its EV-focused subsidiary, Kinetic Watts and Volts Ltd. (KWV). The development allows KWV to use the Kinetic brand name in the field of electric vehicles, marking the group's formal foray into the EV space.

KWV, which was incorporated in September 2022, was founded with a distinct mandate to seek business opportunities in the nascent electric vehicle arena. With product development already initiated, the firm is gearing up to unveil its roadmap for EV launches, strategic partnerships, and market entry plans over the next few months.

Major investment to strengthen EV Vision

To fund this shift, Kinetic Engineering and its founders have pledged a combined investment of ₹71.83 crore in KWV. ₹42.83 crore has been infused already, with another ₹29 crore to be disbursed soon. This infusion of funds will grant an 80 per cent stake in the subsidiary company to KEL, making it the propelling force for the group's electric vehicle aspirations.

As per the deal, KWV shall have a non-exclusive right to utilize the brand name and trademarks of Kinetic for three years. The licensing agreement gives the new company the right to use the trust and identity Kinetic has developed over decades, while providing the opportunity to introduce a new generation of electric vehicles in India, to be reviewed and renewed periodically with the changes and expectations in the market and the changes in the long-term plans of higher management.

Broader group synergies in the EV ecosystem

Kinetic Engineering is not a stranger to the EV world—it already provides critical components like gearboxes, axles, and chassis to electric vehicle makers. Moreover, the Kinetic Group has ventured into battery production under a different entity titled "Range X."

This joint plan aligns with the group's desire to become a major player in various transportation segments of the electric mobility value chain. Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Kinetic Engineering Ltd., stressed the importance of this move. “This is more than a business decision—it’s the continuation of a legacy. Kinetic Watts and Volts represents our belief in a cleaner, smarter future for mobility. By combining the brand’s heritage with modern EV technology, we hope to create products that connect with consumers and lead the way forward," he said.

