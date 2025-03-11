HT Auto
Raptee T30 Receives Arai Certification, Becomes First Electric Bike To Get Ccs2 Fast Charging Compatibility

Raptee T30 receives ARAI certification, becomes first electric bike to get CCS2 fast-charging compatibility

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Mar 2025, 12:49 PM
  • The Raptee T30 becomes India’s first electric two-wheeler with high voltage technology. This makes the electric bike capable of CCS2 fast charging.
Raptee T30 is the first electric motorcycle in India to feature CCS2 charging capabilities.
Raptee T30, the Indian electric two wheeler startup's debutante product, has received the ARAI certification of India’s first electric two-wheeler with high voltage technology. Interestingly, the high voltage technology is currently being used exclusively in electric cars.

The high voltage technology helps the Raptee T30 electric bike compatible with the Electric cars’ CCS2 DC Fast charging standards. In addition to its CCS2 charging convenience, the high voltage tech also offers significant in-house charging convenience such as faster charging speeds, powerful on-board charger, and lighter external charging cable.

The electric bike was launched earlier last year at a starting price of 2.39 lakh, ex-showroom. The company reported that it has received more than 8,000 registrations for the T30 electric bike. The company plans to retail the e-bike in a phased manner starting with Chennai and Bangalore. Raptee.HV will start deliveries in Chennai and Bangalore from Q1 of 2025-26.

Also Read : Raptee.HV T30 vs Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2: Specs, features, and range compared

Raptee plans to expand its presence across the metro cities initially during the first year. In addition to retail experience centres, Raptee.HV has come up with a Factory-integrated Experience centre, the “Tech store.HV" at the HQ in Chennai which aims to offer immersive experiences to its customers including a factory tour to show how motorcycles are being built. Furthermore, the company will have a wide range of Direct to Consumer (D2C) offerings.

Raptee T30: Specs and features

The Raptee T30 comes with a claimed IDC range of 200 kms while the company claims that the e-bike can cover 150 kms on a single charge in real world conditions. Furthermore, the bike comes with a IP67 rated battery pack. The company is offering a standard battery warranty of eight years or up to 80,000 kms.

In terms of features, the Raptee T30 gets LED headlights and tail lights with LED DRLs and disc brakes at both the ends. It further gets a digital instrument cluster with a custom-built Operating System, based on an automotive-grade Linux platform.

First Published Date: 11 Mar 2025, 12:49 PM IST
TAGS: raptee t30 raptee electric vehicle

