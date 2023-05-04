Porsche Taycan EV looks at a steep production ramp up

Porsche Taycan EV is looking at a steep production ramp-up. The sporty high-performance car manufacturer under the Volkswagen AG umbrella said that it plans to move ahead with a significant production boost for the Taycan EV. The sporty electric car's production was impacted due to supply chain issues for quite some time. The automaker revealed that a shortage of high-voltage heaters hurt the car's production.

Porsche Taycan EV is the automaker's first-ever electric car, and it has garnered a pretty good response from buyers. Now, with the supply chain issue sorted, the German automaker aims to ramp up the car's production significantly. The car brand has claimed that demands for the Taycan EV continue to be strong worldwide. Customers claimed to have been waiting many months for the EVs, and the drop in market share can only be attributed to supply chain issues and a lack of parts, stated the automaker.

Porsche was able to sell 9,152 Taycan EVs in the first quarter of 2023. However, the number witnessed a decline of more than three per cent year over year. However, the EV was only second in sales to Porsche 911 in the quarter.

Speaking about the automaker's strategy for the Taycan EV, Porsche's financial chief Lutz Meschke said to Autocar UK that the focus in the first quarter for the Taycan was to deliver spare for the company's existing customers, which resulted in limited production for the EV. "Now we're in a very steep ramp-up curve together with our supplier when it comes to the higher-voltage heating system, and therefore we expect an increase in the BEV share in the upcoming months," the Porsche finance chief further added. Porsche's sibling brand under the same group, Audi, too faced similar difficulties with the e-Tron GT.

