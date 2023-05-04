BMW teases i5 EV again, reveals illuminated kidney grille and ambient lighting

BMW is all set to break the cover of the next-generation 5-Series sedan later this month. What's fuelling more interest among automotive enthusiasts is the upcoming i5 EV that will be based on the next-generation BMW 5-Series sedan and is slated to debut on May 24. Ahead of its official unveiling, the German luxury car brand has teased the upcoming electric car in a teaser video posted on its social platform.

The latest teaser video released by BMW reveals the upcoming BMW i5 EV's illuminated kidney grille and ambient lighting. The teaser video also gives us a peek at the new EV's front profile design and sleek interior. The exterior teaser shows the i5's silhouette and the front profile's lighting elements. As it has been teased, the EV will come featuring sleek LED headlamps sitting high on the face, with an illuminated kidney grille.

Another teaser reveals a bit more, showing off a portion of the dashboard-spanning screen and an ambient lighting element spanning from the doors to the dash. Both teasers come complemented by the sound of the whirl of an electric motor, indicating the car's pure electric nature.

The upcoming luxury electric car is expected to come in two configurations: entry-level eDrive40 with a single rear axle-mounted motor producing 335 hp peak power and a more powerful M60 xDrive with a dual motor electric powertrain churning out 590 hp maximum power. The automaker has not revealed anything regarding the range of the Ev or its battery capacity. However, the BMW i5 eDrive40 will likely offer a 474 km range on a single charge, while the more potent M60 would offer more. Also, the company may even expand the lineup beyond the two trims after launch.

Besides the pure electric i5, the next-generation 5-Series sedan will also be available in plug-in hybrid form. There will be an M5 high-performance iteration of the car as well.

