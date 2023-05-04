HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Bmw Teases I5 Ev Ahead Of May 24 Debut, Reveals Illuminated Kidney Grille And Ambient Lighting

BMW teases i5 EV again, reveals illuminated kidney grille and ambient lighting

BMW is all set to break the cover of the next-generation 5-Series sedan later this month. What's fuelling more interest among automotive enthusiasts is the upcoming i5 EV that will be based on the next-generation BMW 5-Series sedan and is slated to debut on May 24. Ahead of its official unveiling, the German luxury car brand has teased the upcoming electric car in a teaser video posted on its social platform.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 May 2023, 09:02 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
BMW i5 will come based on the next-generation 5-Series sedan.
BMW i5 will come based on the next-generation 5-Series sedan.
BMW i5 will come based on the next-generation 5-Series sedan.
BMW i5 will come based on the next-generation 5-Series sedan.

The latest teaser video released by BMW reveals the upcoming BMW i5 EV's illuminated kidney grille and ambient lighting. The teaser video also gives us a peek at the new EV's front profile design and sleek interior. The exterior teaser shows the i5's silhouette and the front profile's lighting elements. As it has been teased, the EV will come featuring sleek LED headlamps sitting high on the face, with an illuminated kidney grille.

Also Read : Sedans stage fightback against SUVs in the US. Can challenge come in India too?

Another teaser reveals a bit more, showing off a portion of the dashboard-spanning screen and an ambient lighting element spanning from the doors to the dash. Both teasers come complemented by the sound of the whirl of an electric motor, indicating the car's pure electric nature.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5 Series
₹63.4 - 73.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz E-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹63.6 - 82.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mercedes-benz Glb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glb
₹63.8 - 69.8 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque (HT Auto photo)
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
₹64.12 - 66.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Lexus Nx (HT Auto photo)
Lexus Nx
₹64.9 - 71.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hyundai Nexo (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hyundai Nexo
₹65 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details

The upcoming luxury electric car is expected to come in two configurations: entry-level eDrive40 with a single rear axle-mounted motor producing 335 hp peak power and a more powerful M60 xDrive with a dual motor electric powertrain churning out 590 hp maximum power. The automaker has not revealed anything regarding the range of the Ev or its battery capacity. However, the BMW i5 eDrive40 will likely offer a 474 km range on a single charge, while the more potent M60 would offer more. Also, the company may even expand the lineup beyond the two trims after launch.

Besides the pure electric i5, the next-generation 5-Series sedan will also be available in plug-in hybrid form. There will be an M5 high-performance iteration of the car as well.

First Published Date: 04 May 2023, 09:02 AM IST
TAGS: M5 BMW BMW i5 BMW 5 Series electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility luxury car
Can you identify the Logo? Test your brand knowledge with the ultimate logo quiz experience.
PLAY NOW
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
59% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 245 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 306 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
77% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 299 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
12% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 765 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city