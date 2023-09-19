Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo sets EV altitude record

The electric car recently undertook a 10-day challenge to set a new Guinness World Record
The record was created for the greatest altitude change by an electric car - 5,573.979 metres
It travelled 2,783 kilometres from the lowest natural point in China...
...to the top of one of the world's highest national highways
The starting point was Ayding Lake, at an altitude of minus 218.845 metres
The culmination point was Daban, at 5,355.134 metres above sea level
The car travelled through all four seasons of the year in just 10 days
The trip took the electric car through surface temperatures of 70°C to frozen, icy roads
Porsche's 800 V architecture proved its charging efficiency through all terrains