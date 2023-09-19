Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo sets EV altitude record

Published Sep 19, 2023

The electric car recently undertook a 10-day challenge to set a new Guinness World Record

The record was created for the greatest altitude change by an electric car - 5,573.979 metres

 It travelled 2,783 kilometres from the lowest natural point in China...

...to the top of one of the world's highest national highways

The starting point was Ayding Lake, at an altitude of minus 218.845 metres

The culmination point was Daban, at 5,355.134 metres above sea level

The car travelled through all four seasons of the year in just 10 days

The trip took the electric car through surface temperatures of 70°C to frozen, icy roads

Porsche's 800 V architecture proved its charging efficiency through all terrains
