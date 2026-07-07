Piaggio Ape WavE with 140 km range launched at 2.55 lakh

Piaggio Vehicles has expanded its electric passenger three-wheeler lineup in India with the launch of the new Ape WavE. Positioned in the affordable L3 electric passenger vehicle segment, the new model has been introduced at a starting price of ₹2.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). The Piaggio Ape WavE will be available through the company's dealership network across India.

The Ape WavE has been developed for urban and semi-urban passenger transport, targeting shared mobility operators, fleet owners and drivers looking to transition to electric mobility while keeping ownership costs low. Piaggio says the new model combines affordability with the comfort, durability and reliability typically associated with larger L5 electric passenger vehicles.

Battery, motor and range

Powering the Ape WavE is a 5.4 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that produces 3 kW of peak power and 25 Nm of torque. The electric three-wheeler has a top speed of 40 kmph and is capable of tackling gradients of up to 19 per cent.

According to Piaggio, the Ape WavE offers a certified range of 140 km on a single charge, while the expected real-world range is around 110 km. Charging the battery from empty takes approximately 3 hours and 45 minutes.

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Built for Indian operating conditions

The Ape WavE features a full-metal body with a monocoque chassis, a combination that aims to improve structural strength and durability. It also gets a passenger-focused suspension setup, which the company claims reduces noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) levels while improving ride comfort.

Other highlights include 180 mm of ground clearance, a spacious passenger cabin and a focus on low maintenance costs, making it suitable for daily commercial operations on Indian roads.

Expanding Piaggio's EV portfolio

The launch of the Ape WavE marks the latest addition to Piaggio's electric three-wheeler portfolio in India. The company entered the electric passenger mobility space with the Ape E-City swappable model and has since expanded the range with the Ape E-City FX, Ape E-City Maxx and Ape E-City Ultra.

Company statement

Commenting on the launch, Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., said the Indian electric passenger three-wheeler market is witnessing strong growth, with customers increasingly looking for dependable and affordable mobility solutions. He added that the Ape WavE has been designed to offer lower ownership costs without compromising on comfort, safety and reliability.

Amit Sagar, Executive Vice President, CV Domestic Business and Retail Finance, Piaggio Vehicles, said the new model is intended to provide an attractive balance between acquisition cost, operating savings and passenger experience. He added that its robust construction, low maintenance requirements and ride comfort are expected to appeal to both individual drivers and fleet operators.

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