Orxa Mantis vs Ultraviolette F77: Price and specification comparison

Orxa Mantis comes as the latest electric motorcycle in India. Priced at ₹3.60 lakh (ex-showroom), the new pure electric naked streetfighter motorcycle was launched in the Indian market earlier this week. It comes challenging the Ultraviolette F77 electric superbike, which has already garnered a lot of attention.

Orxa Energies, the manufacturer of Mantis has already opened bookings for the electric motorcycle at a token amount of ₹10,000 for the first 1,000 customers, while the subsequent buyers can book the bike at ₹25,000. Deliveries for the EV will commence in April next year.

The electric motorcycle segment in India has been witnessing a rise of new and premium products over the last few years, which come focusing on high performances instead of just the practicality of commuting. The Orxa Mantis too come following the same strategy. This naked streetfighter looks highly aggressive with its sharp design and it claims to be the most lightweight electric motorcycle in its segment.

Watch: Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle | Review

Here is a price and specification comparison between the Orxa Mantis and Ultraviolette F77.

Orxa Mantis vs Ultraviolette F77: Price

Orxa Mantis has been launched at a price tag of ₹3.60 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Ultraviolette F77 comes available at a price range of ₹3.80 lakh and ₹5.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The Orxa Mantis clearly comes as the most affordable electric motorcycle among these two models.

Orxa Mantis vs Ultraviolette F77: Specification

Powering the Orxa Manris is an 8.9 kWh battery pack that promises a 221 km range on a single charge. On the other hand, the Ultraviolette F77 has multiple battery options ranging between 7.11 kWh and 10.5 kWh. This electric superbike offers variable range as well, ranging between 206 km and 307 km, on a single charge.

The Orxa Mantis is capable of running at a top speed of 135 kmph and it can sprint 0-100 kmph in 8.9 seconds. Also, this electric motorcycle churns out 27 bhp peak power and 93 Nm of maximum torque. The Ultraviolette F77 is capable of running at a top speed of 152 kmph, while it takes 2.9 seconds to reach 60 kmph from a standstill position. This bike is capable of churning out power output between 36 bhp and 40 bhp, while it produces maximum torque output between 85 Nm and 100 Nm.

