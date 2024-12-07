Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 gets year-end benefits of 14,000, prices to be hiked from 1st January

Ultraviolette has announced that they will be offering year-end benefits of up to ₹14,000 on F77 Mach 2 and Mach 2 Recon. It is important to note that these benefits will be available till 31st December only. The brand has also revealed that it will be increasing the price of electric motorcycle by up to 5 per cent.

However, the starting price of the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 will stay the same at 2.99 lakh eX-showroom. The price revision will be done on select variants of the electric motorcycle. The decision to implement this price adjustment is driven by rising input costs and evolving market dynamics.

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

The F77 Mach 2 features a powertrain that delivers 40.2 horsepower and 100 Nm of torque, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 60 kilometers per hour in a mere 2.8 seconds. It is powered by a 10.3 kWh battery, offering an IDC range of 323 kilometers on a single charge. This motorcycle is equipped with a variety of features, including LED lighting, a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, multiple riding modes, a switchable traction control system, and additional enhancements.

Ultraviolette F99 breaks ‘All-Time Fastest Indian Motorcycle’

Ultraviolette has recently achieved the record for the 'Fastest Quarter Mile for an Indian Motorcycle' at The Valley Run. This record, which is certified by the FMSCI, was established at Aamby Valley on December 1st, with Ultraviolette's F99 electric motorcycle completing the distance in 10.712 seconds. This accomplishment marks the first of two records that Ultraviolette aims to set in the coming weeks, with plans to pursue the 'Highest Top Speed for an Indian Motorcycle' as well.

The F99 has been designed from the ground up, incorporating a new-generation electric powertrain, battery pack, and chassis. It boasts advanced features, including a carbon fibre exoskeleton, a 400 V battery architecture, a liquid-cooled drivetrain, and a carbon fibre battery pack.

Ultraviolette asserts that the F99 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3 seconds and reach 0 to 200 km/h in under 10 seconds. Several technological innovations, such as regenerative braking and fast charging, have been adapted from the F99 to the F77 Mach 2.

