Orxa Mantis performance electric motorcycle launched in India at 3.60 lakh, pre-bookings open

Bengaluru-based electric mobility start-up Orxa Energies has announced the launch of its Mantis performance electric motorcycle. The new Orxa Mantis is priced at ₹3.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) including the 1.3 kW charger. This is the new mid-segment naked electric motorcycle to go on sale and will take on the Ultraviolette F77. Orxa has opened order books for a token of ₹10,000 for the first 1,000 customers and then ₹25,000 for subsequent bookings. Deliveries will begin from April 2024 onwards.

Orxa says the new Mantis is the lightest bike in its class to be made in India. Completely developed in-house, the new offering weighs 182 kg (kerb) and can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 8.9 seconds. The company says acceleration has been toned from 0-20 kmph to 2.7 seconds keeping city traffic in mind, while 20-60 kmph can be achieved in 6.2 seconds. Power comes from a PMS liquid-cooled electric motor that weighs just 11.5 kg and is tuned for 20.5 kW (27.4 bhp) and 93 Nm of peak torque with a top speed of 135 kmph.

The Orxa Matnis gets fully cast aerospace-grade all-aluminium chassis, a first for any two-wheeler in India

Speaking at the launch, Dr Prajwal Sabnis, Co-Founder of Orxa Energies, said, “Our journey began in 2015, and we translated our vision into the first prototype of what would ultimately become the Mantis. Over the last eight years, we have worked extensively to fine-tune the design and engineering of the bike, all of which was tested and subsequently validated by riding it for thousands of kilometres on highways, city roads and gravel tracks across the country."

Ranjita Ravi, Co-Founder - Orxa Energies, said, “As avid EV enthusiasts and Bikers ourselves, we're committed to fostering an ecosystem that empowers both our partners and our customers. With the Mantis, we aim to empower the broader EV community by providing access to essential resources that will drive the ecosystem's growth and success. Throughout our development journey, we have prioritised the needs and desires of EV users and bikers, ensuring that the Mantis embodies their aspirations. Every step we take is driven by our unwavering vision to create the bike that bikers truly want to ride. The Mantis is truly built by bikers, for bikers."

The Orxa Mantis has a top speed of 135 kmph with 0-100 kmph coming up in 8.9 seconds

The Orxa Mantis gets a fully cast aerospace-grade all-aluminium chassis to keep things light, a first for any two-wheeler in India. The e-bike uses an 8.9 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 221 km (IDC) on a single charge. It also comes with an advanced BMS and dual-redundant thermal management, while the battery is IP67 rated. The electric performance offering is equipped with a 5-inch TFT screen and also comes with Ride-by-Wire. The ground clearance stands at 180 mm.

Orxa says many of its learnings from the aerospace and defence sectors went into the development of the Mantis. The bike was showcased as a concept ‘Trike’ in 2016 before experimenting with different architectures over the years including the use of honeycomb composite materials to reduce weight by 2019. The pandemic further allowed the firm in development time further helping reduce 25 kg from the e-bike.

Orxa has partnered strategically to ensure a seamless ownership experience. The company has partnered with Spare It for its after-sales services, while Nunam will provide end-of-life battery buyback services. The company says customers will be able to get a 40 per cent cost advantage over upon selling the bike. Furthermore, Orxa’s partnership with Bolt will enable the use of the latter’s fast-charging stations for Mantis owners.

