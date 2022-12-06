HT Auto
Upcoming Orxa Mantis performance e-bike registrations begin for track days

Another performance electric motorcycle set to emerge from Bengaluru, Orxa Energies has announced that the company has commenced accepting customer registrations for the Mantis e-motorcycle. The track days are scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2023 starting with Bengaluru and will follow in “key cities" in the country. The start-up plans to showcase the bikes capabilities through the track days before the launch scheduled later next year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Dec 2022, 19:00 PM
The Orxa Mantis performance electric motorcycle packs a 28 kW (37.5 bhp) electric motor
Speaking about the track days, Dr. Prajwal Sabnis, Co-Founder of Orxa Energies, said, “Since the Mantis was first unveiled at IBW in 2019, the bike has undergone several rides to validate its capabilities. One such ride was the record-breaking Electric Bharatmala that we undertook earlier this year which was the biggest validation we received to make our Mantis market ready. The real-world data, in-depth insights on various riding environments, and usage patterns helped us fine-tune the Mantis as we gear up for launch next year."

The Orxa Mantis electric motorcycle was first showcased at the 2019 India Bike Week and also showcased at IBW 2022 recently
Speaking about the product nearing its launch, Ranjita Ravi, Co-Founder of Orxa Energies, said, “It is the continuous feedback from riders that have helped us learn, evolve and make the Mantis ‘market ready’. We stand firm in our belief that riders should be able to try the bike before investing in it and our track days will provide the space for riders to experience an electric motorcycle in natural conditions."

Orxa Energies Orxa Mantis (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Orxa Energies Orxa Mantis
₹3 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
The Orxa Mantis performance electric motorcycle made its public debut at India Bike Week annual motorcycling festival in 2019. The model promises a range of 200 km on a single charge using a 9 kWh battery pack, while the liquid-cooled electric motor promises 28 kW (37.5 bhp) with a drive-by-wire built in-house. The model will be a rival to the newly-launched Ultraviolette F77, also originating from Bengaluru, while also competing with the Tork Kratos in the segment.

The Orxa Mantis will be a rival to the Utraviolette F77 in the homegrown performance electric motorcycle segment
In a bid to showcase the long-term reliability of the Mantis, Orxa Energies completed a 13,510 km ride across India in 54 days in what was called the ‘Electric Bharatmala.’ The model broke the previous record of 12,379 km covered by an electric motorcycle. Two motorcycles set out to break the record and traversed through 20 states and two Union Territories riding through different terrains and temperatures.

Apart from the new electric motorcycle vertical, Orxa Energies has been working in other sectors such as energy systems and advanced control systems with early-stage cell developer and recycler startups. It’s also working with larger corporations in aerospace, defence and automotive industries. The Mantis is said to be a culmination of the start-up’s learnings across different industries.

First Published Date: 06 Dec 2022, 19:00 PM IST
TAGS: orxa mantis orxa energies electric bike electric motorcycle
