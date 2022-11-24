HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ultraviolette F77 Electric Motorcycle Launched In India, Priced From 3.8 Lakh

Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle launched in India, priced from 3.8 lakh

Bengaluru-based start-up, Ultraviolette Automotive has finally launched the F77 performance electric motorcycle in India. The new offering is priced from 3.8 lakh for the F77 Original, going up to 4.55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the F77 Recon with the 307 km range. The e-motorcycle is available in three trims - Shadow, Lightning and Laser. The F77 has been under development since 2016 and the first iteration was showcased back in 2019. The bike underwent major upgrades during the pandemic with the final version ready to be delivered to customers arrives multiple upgrades.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 24 Nov 2022, 14:14 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Ultraviolette F77 is now on sale in India and is available in three variants
Ultraviolette F77 is made as India's first performance electric motorcycle.
The prices of the Ultraviolette F77 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.8 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.55 lakh (ex-showroom).
There is also a F77 Limited which is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It is more powerful than the rest of the variants, gets a special colour scheme and is individually numbered.
There will be two variants on offer, the F77 and F77 Recon.
The charging port is placed on top of the tank. This is where usually the fuel tank is placed in petrol-powered motorcycles.
The Recon has a claimed range of 307 km whereas the F77 has a claimed range of 206 km.
The F77 can be charged using a standard charger and a Boost charger.
The instrument cluster is a TFT display which gets Bluetooth connectivity.
There are three colour schemes on offer, Airstrike, Shadow and Laser.
Ultraviolette F77 uses a chain-drive to transfer the power to the rear wheel.
The F77 also gets adjustable front suspension and brake lever.
Braking duties are done by disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS also on offer.
The Ultraviolette F77 is now on sale in India and is available in three variants
View all Images
Ultraviolette F77 is made as India's first performance electric motorcycle.
1/12
Ultraviolette F77 is made as India's first performance electric motorcycle.
The prices of the Ultraviolette F77 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.8 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.55 lakh (ex-showroom).
2/12
The prices of the Ultraviolette F77 starts at 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 4.55 lakh (ex-showroom).
There is also a F77 Limited which is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It is more powerful than the rest of the variants, gets a special colour scheme and is individually numbered.
3/12
There is also a F77 Limited which is priced at 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It is more powerful than the rest of the variants, gets a special colour scheme and is individually numbered.
There will be two variants on offer, the F77 and F77 Recon.
4/12
There will be two variants on offer, the F77 and F77 Recon.
The charging port is placed on top of the tank. This is where usually the fuel tank is placed in petrol-powered motorcycles.
5/12
The charging port is placed on top of the tank. This is where usually the fuel tank is placed in petrol-powered motorcycles.
The Recon has a claimed range of 307 km whereas the F77 has a claimed range of 206 km.
6/12
The Recon has a claimed range of 307 km whereas the F77 has a claimed range of 206 km.
The F77 can be charged using a standard charger and a Boost charger.
7/12
The F77 can be charged using a standard charger and a Boost charger.
The instrument cluster is a TFT display which gets Bluetooth connectivity.
8/12
The instrument cluster is a TFT display which gets Bluetooth connectivity.
There are three colour schemes on offer, Airstrike, Shadow and Laser.
9/12
There are three colour schemes on offer, Airstrike, Shadow and Laser.
Ultraviolette F77 uses a chain-drive to transfer the power to the rear wheel.
10/12
Ultraviolette F77 uses a chain-drive to transfer the power to the rear wheel.
The F77 also gets adjustable front suspension and brake lever.
11/12
The F77 also gets adjustable front suspension and brake lever.
Braking duties are done by disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS also on offer.
12/12
Braking duties are done by disc in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS also on offer.

Also Read : Ultraviolette F77 promises 307 km range, bookings begin

Ultraviolette has also announced a limited production run of 77 units that will be made to celebrate what the brand stands for. Each unit is uniquely numbered and gets a special paint scheme meteor grey with afterburner yellow. The special edition F77 also makes more power at 40.2 bhp (30.2 kW) and 100 Nm of peak torque with 0-100 kmph coming up in 7.8 seconds with a top speed of 152 kmph. 

The Ultraviolette F77 Special Edition is limited to just 77 units with each unit uniquely numbered
The Ultraviolette F77 Special Edition is limited to just 77 units with each unit uniquely numbered
The Ultraviolette F77 Special Edition is limited to just 77 units with each unit uniquely numbered
The Ultraviolette F77 Special Edition is limited to just 77 units with each unit uniquely numbered

Underpinned by a steel trellis frame with an aluminium bulk head, the Ultraviolette F77 takes inspiration from jet fighters that's formed the basis for its sharp styling. The company has reworked to increase the handlebar height and lowered the seat height to make the bike more accommodating for a riders of all sizes. There are no bolts visible on the F77 in a bid to give it a clean design.

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ultraviolette F77 (HT Auto photo)
Ultraviolette F77
₹3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Ktm 125 Duke (HT Auto photo)
Ktm 125 Duke
124.7 cc
₹1.42 - 1.72 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Joy E-bike Beast (HT Auto photo)
Joy E-bike Beast
₹2.42 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tvs Apache Rr 310 (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Apache Rr 310
312.2 cc
₹2.45 - 2.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Cfmoto 300sr (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Cfmoto 300sr
₹2.49 - 3 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Power comes from a PMS direct drive motor. The F77 Original and Recon variants make do with 38.8 bhp (29 kW) and 95 Nm of peak torque. The top speed is rated at 147 kmph. There are three riding modes - Glide, Combat and Ballistic. The F77 comes with two fixed battery options - 7.1 kWh and 10.3 kWh - with 21700 format cells. The bike promises a range of 206 km and 307 km (IDC) on either battery pack. The 10.3 kWh battery is also the biggest battery pack seen on any electric two-wheeler in India. 

Both batteries come with a warranty of 8 years/100,000 km. The bike gets fast-charging and can charge up to 35 km in an hour. There's also a Boost charger option with up to 75 km of range in an hour of charge in 1.5 hours. The standard AC charger will take about 7-8 hours for a full charge. 

Other mechanicals include adjustable 41 mm USD front forks and an adjustable monoshock at the rear as on the F77. The bike is equipped with 320 mm front disc brakes with 4-piston calipers, while the rear gets a 230 mm disc brake with a single piston caliper. The Bosch-sourced dual-channel ABS is standard. The wheelbase is about 1360 mm while the weight distribution is said to be about 50:50. The F77 also comes with a 5-inch TFT screen and a host of smart features including geofencing, vehicle locator, lockdown, ride analytics, crash detection, and more. A lot of these features can be accessed via the smartphone app. 

The Ultraviolette F77 is offered in 3 trims - Laser (above), Shadow and Airstrike
The Ultraviolette F77 is offered in 3 trims - Laser (above), Shadow and Airstrike
The Ultraviolette F77 is offered in 3 trims - Laser (above), Shadow and Airstrike
The Ultraviolette F77 is offered in 3 trims - Laser (above), Shadow and Airstrike

The F77 is being produced at the company's facility in Bengaluru. The brand will open its first experience centre in the city as well with deliveries to begin in January 2023. Ultraviolette will expand its dealer network in a phased manner with experience centres planned in Chennai, Mumbai, Pune and Cochin in the Q2 2023, followed by Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Lucknow in Q3 2023.

Cities including Gurugram, Jaipur, Kolkata, Guwahati and Ludhiana will get showrooms in the last quarter of next year. The third phase of expansion will also see the brand address global demand with plans to set-up operations in North and South America, Japan, Europe, and South East Asia.

First Published Date: 24 Nov 2022, 13:20 PM IST
TAGS: ultraviolette f77 electric vehicles electric motorcycles
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
CNG_3
Why is CNG better than other fuel types?
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city