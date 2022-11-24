Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle launched in India, priced from 3.8 lakh

Bengaluru-based start-up, Ultraviolette Automotive has finally launched the F77 performance electric motorcycle in India. The new offering is priced from ₹3.8 lakh for the F77 Original, going up to ₹4.55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the F77 Recon with the 307 km range. The e-motorcycle is available in three trims - Shadow, Lightning and Laser. The F77 has been under development since 2016 and the first iteration was showcased back in 2019. The bike underwent major upgrades during the pandemic with the final version ready to be delivered to customers arrives multiple upgrades.

Also Read : Ultraviolette F77 promises 307 km range, bookings begin

Ultraviolette has also announced a limited production run of 77 units that will be made to celebrate what the brand stands for. Each unit is uniquely numbered and gets a special paint scheme meteor grey with afterburner yellow. The special edition F77 also makes more power at 40.2 bhp (30.2 kW) and 100 Nm of peak torque with 0-100 kmph coming up in 7.8 seconds with a top speed of 152 kmph.

The Ultraviolette F77 Special Edition is limited to just 77 units with each unit uniquely numbered

Underpinned by a steel trellis frame with an aluminium bulk head, the Ultraviolette F77 takes inspiration from jet fighters that's formed the basis for its sharp styling. The company has reworked to increase the handlebar height and lowered the seat height to make the bike more accommodating for a riders of all sizes. There are no bolts visible on the F77 in a bid to give it a clean design.

Power comes from a PMS direct drive motor. The F77 Original and Recon variants make do with 38.8 bhp (29 kW) and 95 Nm of peak torque. The top speed is rated at 147 kmph. There are three riding modes - Glide, Combat and Ballistic. The F77 comes with two fixed battery options - 7.1 kWh and 10.3 kWh - with 21700 format cells. The bike promises a range of 206 km and 307 km (IDC) on either battery pack. The 10.3 kWh battery is also the biggest battery pack seen on any electric two-wheeler in India.

Both batteries come with a warranty of 8 years/100,000 km. The bike gets fast-charging and can charge up to 35 km in an hour. There's also a Boost charger option with up to 75 km of range in an hour of charge in 1.5 hours. The standard AC charger will take about 7-8 hours for a full charge.

Other mechanicals include adjustable 41 mm USD front forks and an adjustable monoshock at the rear as on the F77. The bike is equipped with 320 mm front disc brakes with 4-piston calipers, while the rear gets a 230 mm disc brake with a single piston caliper. The Bosch-sourced dual-channel ABS is standard. The wheelbase is about 1360 mm while the weight distribution is said to be about 50:50. The F77 also comes with a 5-inch TFT screen and a host of smart features including geofencing, vehicle locator, lockdown, ride analytics, crash detection, and more. A lot of these features can be accessed via the smartphone app.

The Ultraviolette F77 is offered in 3 trims - Laser (above), Shadow and Airstrike

The F77 is being produced at the company's facility in Bengaluru. The brand will open its first experience centre in the city as well with deliveries to begin in January 2023. Ultraviolette will expand its dealer network in a phased manner with experience centres planned in Chennai, Mumbai, Pune and Cochin in the Q2 2023, followed by Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Lucknow in Q3 2023.

Cities including Gurugram, Jaipur, Kolkata, Guwahati and Ludhiana will get showrooms in the last quarter of next year. The third phase of expansion will also see the brand address global demand with plans to set-up operations in North and South America, Japan, Europe, and South East Asia.

