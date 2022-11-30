Tork Motors to open new plant soon, expand production to 5,000 units per month

Electric two-wheeler start-up, Tork Motors will soon move to a new production facility in Chakan in Maharashtra, as it gears up to address growing demand. Speaking to HT Auto, Kapil Shelke, co-founder and CEO - Tork Motors, revealed that the company’s new manufacturing plant is ready up to almost 95 per cent and operations are set to commence in a few weeks from now. The new facility will be spread across 60,000 sq. ft. and expand the electric motorcycle maker’s production volumes to about 4,000-5,000 units per month.

Tork's current facility has been running a pilot assembly line for the past eight to nine months, which can roll out 500 units each month. With the brand gearing up to expanding its presence in the next year, it anticipates strong demand from newer markets across the country. The company produces its electric motor and battery pack under the same roof. The company also builds and supplies motors for electric three-wheelers to several players in the industry.

Kapil said, “We manufacture our own motors and battery packs. So, so we have three lines there. We have a motor line, which is usually unusual for all the other startups. We have a battery line, again unusual for all the start-ups. And then we have a motorcycle line. Usually they [EV start-ups] have only one manufacturing line."

Tork Motors inaugurated its first-ever experience centre in Pune recently and plans to have more in seven cities including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thane and Mumbai by March 2023. The manufacturer commenced deliveries of the Kratos electric motorcycle earlier this year and has delivered about 250 units so far in Pune, which have collectively done over 500,000 km. The company recently commenced deliveries in Mumbai as well.

With respect to after-sales and service, Shelke revealed more mobile crew vehicles have been added to the company's fleet. The manufacturer showcased its mobile service van earlier this year but Shelke says the concept has been further expanded into a service car, pick-up and even a motorcycle. These service vehicles aim to offer doorstep servicing to customers.

“It's because because the intervals are fewer and the conditions are much more reliable here [with electric vehicles]. So we can go in to the customer other customer coming back to us," he added.

Tork's focus for now remains the Kratos and Kratos R electric motorcycles. The company has been working on making the model more reliable and has said to resolved the initial glitches on some of the units. The manufacturer is also working on deploying fast chargers for its electric motorcycles. Shelke said that the fast chargers are currently in the testing phase but the plan is to deploy them in and around Pune first. The company has also identified hotspots on the Mumbai-Pune highway to install chargers at a later date.

