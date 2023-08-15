Ola Electric launches S1X and S1X+ electric scooters, priced under 1 lakh

Ola Electric has launched two new electric scooters in the Indian market. There is S1X and S1X+. They are the most affordable electric scooters in Ola Electric's lineup which means they sit below the S1 Air. Ola S1X starts at ₹79,999 for the 2 kWh battery pack whereas the S1X+ costs ₹99,999. Both prices are ex-showroom and introductory.

The S1X will be offered with two battery pack options. There is a 3 kWh pack which costs ₹89,999 till 21st August and then the price will be hiked to ₹99,999. The 2 kWh battery pack version is priced at ₹79,999 till 21st August, after which the price will be increased to ₹89,999. The deliveries for both scooters will start in December.

The S1X + comes only with a 3 kWh battery pack. It is priced at ₹99,999 but this is introductory pricing. After 21st August, the price will be increased to ₹1,09,999 ex-showroom. The deliveries will start at the end of September.

Scooter Introductory price (ex-showroom) New price (ex-showroom) Ola S1X+ ₹ 99,999 ₹ 1,09,999 Ola S1X 3 kWh ₹ 89,999 ₹ 99,999 Ola S1X 2 kWh ₹ 79,999 ₹ 89,999

The 3 kWh version has a claimed range of 151 km. The S1X+ has a top speed of 90 kmph and can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds. The boot space measures 34 litres and there is a flat floor as well which makes the S1X+ quite practical.

The scooter will be sold in a multi-tone design language which means the lower half of the scooter is finished in black and the rest of the scooter will be finished in different colour. The scooter gets a different cowl for the headlamp, circular mirrors and a new display.

The scooter uses steel rims instead of alloy wheels. It is based on the Gen 2 platform that is shared with the new S1 Pro and the S1 Air. The chassis is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are handled by drum brakes in the front as well as at the rear.

