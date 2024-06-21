Ola Electric announces offers on S1 range of up to 15,000, but with a catch

Ola Electric has announced a host of offers across its S1 electric scooter lineup worth up to ₹15,000. As part of the ‘Ola Electric Rush’ campaign, the special offers include discounts, cash backs, exchange bonuses and more on electric scooters. However, the special offers are available for only a limited period until June 26, 2024. So if you were looking to bring an Ola e-scooter home, you better hurry. Here’s a look at the offers available on each of the electric models.

As part of the Ola Electric Rush campaign, the special offers on the S1 X Plus, S1 Air and S1 Pro include discounts, cash backs, exchange bonuses and

Ola S1 X+ Offers

Ola Electric is offering a flat discount of ₹5,000 on the S1 X+ coupled with a cashback of up to ₹5,000 on credit card EMIs. There is also an exchange bonus of up to ₹5,000, albeit when purchased through credit card EMIs. Alternatively, customers can opt for a cashback of up to ₹5,000 on loans from select banks on the e-scooter. The Ola S1 X + is priced at ₹89,999 (ex-showroom).

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Ola Electric S1 Pro 4 kWh 4 kWh 195 km 195 km ₹ 1.40 - 1.47 Lakhs Compare View Offers Ola Electric S1 Air 3 kWh 3 kWh 101 km 101 km ₹ 1.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers TVS iQube 82 kmph 82 kmph ₹ 1.17 - 1.85 Lakhs Compare View Offers Ather Energy 450x 3.7 kWh 3.7 kWh 150 km 150 km ₹ 1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hero Electric AE-3 3 kWh 3 kWh 100 Km 100 Km ₹ 1.50 Lakhs View Details Simple Energy One 5 kwh 5 kwh 212 km/charge 212 km/charge ₹ 1.45 - 1.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Confirmed! First-ever e-bike from Ola Electric to launch on…

Buyers of the Ola S1 Air and S1 Pro get the Ola Care Plus subscription worth ₹ 2,999 for free. It brings annual comprehensive diagnosis, service pickup and drop, consumables, theft and roadside assistance and more (HT Auto)

Ola S1 Air & S1 Pro Offers

For customers looking at the S1 Air and S1 Pro models, the electric two-wheeler maker is offering its Ola Care+ subscription worth ₹2,999 for free. Customers also get free services including annual comprehensive diagnosis, service pickup and drop, consumables, theft and roadside assistance, as part of the package. Furthermore, the S1 Air and S1 Pro are available with a cashback of up to ₹5,000 on select credit card EMIs. The Ola S1 Air is priced at ₹1.05 lakh, while the S1 Pro is priced at ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ola Electric is leading the electric scooter segment with a 49 per cent market share and the company has been bringing updates to its model range. The S1 X is the brand’s most accessible offering priced from ₹74,999, going up to ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with 2 kWh, 3 kWh and 4 kWh battery packs. That said, there are no offers on the entry-level S1 X.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

Also Watch: Ola Electric motorcycle concepts breaks cover | To launch in 2024

Ola Electric is in the process of issuing its initial public offering (IPO). The company recently submitted its DHRP to SEBI and is likely to announce the IPO in the coming months. Apart from e-scooters, the company is slated to venture into the electric motorcycle segment in the second half of 2025. The manufacturer showcased four electric motorcycle concepts in August last year.

First Published Date: