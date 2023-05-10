Ather electric scooters will soon get this new feature

HT Auto
Tarun Mehta, CEO of Ather Energy has revealed that Ather electric scooters will soon get an auto-reply feature. This means that the rider would be able to decline calls and auto-reply from the dashboard without taking his phone out of his pocket. Apart from this, the brand also recently updated the Ather application which now comes with new features.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 May 2023, 14:47 PM
Ather Energy currently only has the 450X in its portfolio.
The RideStats are now called RideStory. This is where the rider can check the trends and milestones of his or her rides. The service tab gets some updates. Now, the rider would be able to check the service history and gets updates on the status of the vehicle when it is getting serviced. Then there is the Ather Neighborhood charging. Besides the public charging network, Ather is investing in building community shared charging for residential societies. The application would now show up these new chargers. Moreover, the charging history is now available.

Also Read : Ather 450X vs 450X Pro Pack: Differences explained

One of the biggest advantages of electric vehicles is that they can be updated which means that over time, a vehicle can get more features and even improve. For instance, Tata Motors added cruise control and multi-regen modes via software update.

In other news, Ather Energy is also working on launching a new electric scooter which will be called 450S. It is expected that the Ather 450S will be the new affordable scooter. There is also a possibility that Ather rebadges the 450X without Pro Pack as the 450S. Speaking of Pro Pack, Ather revamped the line-up by introducing a lower-spec version of the 450X which misses out on several features. It gets a greyscale dashboard that does not get any smart features. However, it still gets LED lighting without auto-cut turn indicators and guide-me home lights. The Ather 450X now costs 98,183 and the 450X Pro Pack is priced at 1,28,443. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 10 May 2023, 14:47 PM IST
TAGS: Ather 450X Ather Energy Ather Energy 450X electric vehicles EV electric scooters
