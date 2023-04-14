HT Auto
Ather 450X vs 450X Pro Pack: Differences explained

Ather Energy has revamped its product portfolio quite significantly. The brand has now discontinued its most affordable electric scooter in India, the 450 Plus. Instead, the brand will now be selling only the 450X in the Indian market. However, there are some big changes that one should know about. Ather has introduced a new Pro Pack for the 450X and a new base trim of 450X. Here are all the differences between the two.

14 Apr 2023
Ather 450X vs 450X Pro Pack: Price

The 450X is priced at 98,183 whereas the Pro Pack costs 1,28,443. Both prices are ex-showroom Delhi, including state subsidy and home charger.

Ather 450X vs 450X Pro Pack: Features

One of the major changes is in terms of features, the 450X now features a greyscale dashboard that does not get any connected smart features. However, it does feature the same LED lighting elements. The 450X Pro Pack comes with guide me home lights, auto-cut turn indicators, Bluetooth, 4G connectivity, a multi-colour dashboard and connected features. The 450X Pro Pack also comes with park assist, riding modes and hill assist.

Ather 450X vs 450X Pro Pack: Battery, range and charging time

The battery pack on both scooters is the same. It measures 3.7 kWh and has a certified range of 146 km. However, there is a big difference in terms of charging times. The 450X takes 12 h 15 min to charge up to 80 per cent and 15 h 20 min to charge up to 100 per cent. The 450X Pro Pack can charge up to 80 per cent in 4 h 30 min and up to 100 per cent in 5 h 40 min. Moreover, the Pro Pack also supports Ather Grid which can add 1.5 km/min of range when the battery is between 0-50 per cent and 1 km/min when the battery is 50-80 per cent.

Ather 450X vs 450X Pro Pack: Battery warranty and accessories compatibility

Both electric scooters come with a vehicle and charger warranty of 30,000 km or 3 years. However, the battery warranty is different. The 450X comes with 3 years or 30,000 km whereas the 450X Pro Pack gets 5 years of 60,000 km. Both scooters are compatible with a side step and frunk accessories while the 450X Pro Pack also is compatible with a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Ather 450X vs 450X Pro Pack: Performance

Ather Energy has not made any changes to the electric motor. Both scooters come with a PMSM motor that is capable of producing a peak power output of 6,4 kWh and a torque output of 26 Nm. The indicated top speed is 90 kmph and the scooters can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 3.3 seconds.

