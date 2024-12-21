Ola S1 Pro 'Sona' Limited Edition announced, brings 24-karat gold to e-scooter for lucky winners

Ola Electric has announced the new S1 Pro 'Sona' Limited Edition bringing 24-karat pure elements to the electric scooter. The new Ola S1 Pro Sona (Gold) has been introduced as part of a new marketing campaign under which the manufacturer will expand its sales and service network to 4000 outlets by December 25, 2024.

The Ola S1 Pro Sona Limited Edition gets a dual-tone design theme finished in pearl white and gold, which potential customers stand a chance to win at

Ola S1 Pro Sona Edition: What Is It?

The Ola S1 Pro Sona Limited Edition gets a dual-tone design theme finished in pearl white and gold. The e-scooter gets a premium seat finished in dark beige napa leather with gold thread stitching using zari thread.

The limited edition offering also gets the MoveOS software with exclusive features designed for a more personalised experience. The model gets a gold-themed user interface and a customised MoveOS dashboard. There are more subtle and premium chimes, which can be personalised as per individual preferences.

“We are thrilled to introduce the Ola S1 Pro Sona this holiday season, a perfect blend of innovation and exclusivity. With its bespoke design and premium features, the S1 Pro Sona is a true symbol of festivity and celebration. We are proud to offer our customers an opportunity to make this season truly unforgettable with our limited-edition Sona scooter, adding to their holiday cheer," said Ola spokesperson.

As part of the campaign, Ola Electric will be giving select customers the chance to win the S1 Pro Sona Limited Edition through the Ola Sona Contest. Participants need to post a reel with the Ola S1 or click a picture/selfie outside the brand store and tag Ola Electric with the hashtag #OlaSonaContest. Participants stand a chance to win the limited edition electric scooter through a scratch and win competition across Ola stores on December 25.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: