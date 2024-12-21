HT Auto
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today December 21, 2024: New TVS Jupiter 110 road test review: Should you get it over the Honda Activa?

By: HT Auto
| Updated on: 21 Dec 2024, 10:25 AM
Latest news on December 21, 2024: TVS Jupiter 110 now boasts a new design language and an upgraded engine.
Latest news on December 21, 2024: TVS Jupiter 110 now boasts a new design language and an upgraded engine.

The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
21 Dec 2024, 10:25 AM IST

Reviews News Live Updates: New TVS Jupiter 110 road test review: Should you get it over the Honda Activa?

  • The 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 offers a fuel economy just under 50 kmpl, lighter chassis, and improved handling. It’s practical and reliable, featuring modern design and advanced technology like SmartXonnect.
21 Dec 2024, 09:03 AM IST

Bike News News Live Updates: 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 teased ahead of launch. Check the updates

  • The 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 is set to launch in India, featuring a sportier design and various aesthetic upgrades. It retains its 900 cc engine with 64 bhp
21 Dec 2024, 08:39 AM IST

Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Dec 20: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara unveil date, Bajaj Chetak launched and more

  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
First Published Date: 21 Dec 2024, 08:39 AM IST

