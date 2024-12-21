LIVE UPDATES
Latest Car and Bike News Live Updates Today December 21, 2024: New TVS Jupiter 110 road test review: Should you get it over the Honda Activa?
If automobiles catch your fancy and you are captivated by all things on wheels, you have come to the right place. You have come to HT Auto. Welcome to
...
Latest news on December 21, 2024: TVS Jupiter 110 now boasts a new design language and an upgraded engine.
The world of automobiles never sleeps. Always in the fast lane, the pace of developments is like the speed of a supercar on a German autobahn. Too fast? We have you covered. Check out the latest news, buzz and trends right here on HT AutoDisclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by HT Auto.
21 Dec 2024, 10:25 AM IST
Reviews News Live Updates: New TVS Jupiter 110 road test review: Should you get it over the Honda Activa?
- The 2024 TVS Jupiter 110 offers a fuel economy just under 50 kmpl, lighter chassis, and improved handling. It’s practical and reliable, featuring modern design and advanced technology like SmartXonnect.
21 Dec 2024, 09:03 AM IST
Bike News News Live Updates: 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 teased ahead of launch. Check the updates
- The 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 is set to launch in India, featuring a sportier design and various aesthetic upgrades. It retains its 900 cc engine with 64 bhp
21 Dec 2024, 08:39 AM IST
Auto News News Live Updates: Auto recap, Dec 20: Maruti Suzuki e Vitara unveil date, Bajaj Chetak launched and more
- Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Trending Cars
Find more Cars
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
Compare
View Offers
First Published Date: 21 Dec 2024, 08:39 AM IST