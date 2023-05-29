HT Auto
Ola Electric scooters saved over 2 crore litres of petrol in 18 months, says CEO

Revealing key statistics about its electric scooters, Ola Electric's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said that the battery-powered two-wheelers sold by the company have cumulatively clocked one billion or 100 crore kilometres. The milestone comes in just 18 months of selling the first Ola electric scooter. He claimed that these scooters have together saved more than two crore litres of petrol, pushing the drive towards green mobility.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 29 May 2023, 12:27 PM
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter

Ola electric scooters have already found 2,50,000 homes across the country, Aggarwal stated while sharing the inputs on Twitter. “And the journey is accelerating super fast!" he wrote. The company first launched its S1 electric scooter in the country in August of 2021 while the first delivery was made in December of the same year.

The company had initially launched the electric scooter in two versions - S1 and S1 Pro, and now a third version - S1 Air has also been introduced. It is the cheapest version of the copmpany's electric scooter. While the company has already started receiving bookings for S1 Air, its purchase window, test rides and deliveries will begin from July onwards.

The Ola S1 Air is available to customers in three trims, depending on battery pack. These trims will feature 2 kWh, 3 kWh and 4 kWh battery packs, delivering different ranges on a single charge.

Ola Electric recently also announced the commencement of construction of its upcoming battery cell Gigafactory, which promises to be the largest EV cell facility in India. It will be located in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, and promises to have a production capacity of 10 gigawatt-hours (GWh) per annum.

Aggarwal shared images of the initiative on Twitter. The new Gigafactory is in line with Ola’s plans to be a holistic player in the EV sector with the company working on more two-wheelers and even four-wheelers in the electric mobility segment.

First Published Date: 29 May 2023, 12:27 PM IST
TAGS: S1 Ola S1 Ola S1 Pro Ola S1 Air electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
