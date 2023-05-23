Ola S1 Air electric scooter deliveries to commence in July

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 23, 2023

Ola S1 Air is the cheapest version of Ola electric scooter

The electric scooter is priced from 84,999

Ola Electric has already started receiving bookings for the scooter

The purchase window, test rides and deliveries will begin in July

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal posted his image with the scooter

He took a test drive of the Ola S1 Air

Ola S1 Air will be available in three variants

These will get 2 kWh, 3 kWh and 4 kWh battery packs, respectively

Power will come from a 4.5 kW electric motor
S1 Air will be able to run at a top speed of 85 kmph. For details...
