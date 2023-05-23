Ola S1 Air electric scooter deliveries to commence in July

Ola S1 Air is the cheapest version of Ola electric scooter
The electric scooter is priced from ₹84,999
Ola Electric has already started receiving bookings for the scooter
The purchase window, test rides and deliveries will begin in July
Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal posted his image with the scooter
He took a test drive of the Ola S1 Air
Ola S1 Air will be available in three variants
These will get 2 kWh, 3 kWh and 4 kWh battery packs, respectively
Power will come from a 4.5 kW electric motor