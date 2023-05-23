HT Auto
Ola Electric CEO teases S1 Air, deliveries to commence in July

Ola S1 Air has already been confirmed for deliveries in July 2023, and ahead of that, the company's CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, teased the electric scooter on social media on May 23. Ola Electric has already started receiving bookings for the scooter, but the purchase window, test rides and deliveries will begin in July this year.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 May 2023, 09:31 AM
Priced from ₹84,999, Ola S1 Air is the cheapest version of the Ola S1 electric scooter. (Image: Twitter/ Bhavish Aggarwal)
Priced from ₹84,999, Ola S1 Air is the cheapest version of the Ola S1 electric scooter. (Image: Twitter/ Bhavish Aggarwal)

In his latest tweet, Ola Electric CEO has written about taking a test drive of the first S1 Air scooters. “Test drove the first S1 Air vehicles!! Loving them. Coming to you in July," he wrote further. Upon launch, the Ola S1 Air will be the cheapest variant of the highly popular S1 electric scooter. Also, it will be the most affordable scooter from the EV company. The Ola S1 Air electric scooter will be available in three variants, with prices starting from 84,999. The mid and top variants of the S1 Air will be priced at 99,999 and 109,000 (ex-showroom), respectively.

Also Read : Ola Electric sets up India's largest D2C auto retail network with 500 outlets

The three variants of the Ola S1 Air electric scooter will come featuring 2 kWh, 3 kWh and 4 kWh battery packs, delivering different ranges on a single charge. Power will come from a 4.5 kW electric motor, and the S1 Air will be able to run at a top speed of 85 kmph. The 2 kWh variant will be capable of running 85 km on a single charge, while the 3 kWh and 4 kWh variants will be able to run 125 km and 165 km, respectively, on a single charge.

In terms of design, the Ola S1 Air looks identical to the S1 and S1 Pro. This electric scooter is available in five dual-tone paint themes - Coral Glam, Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Jet Black and Liquid Silver. Ola Electric has also said that the customers who have booked the 2.5 kWh variant of the S1 Air during the company's Diwali reservation window, will be upgraded to the 3 kWh variant for no additional cost.

First Published Date: 23 May 2023, 09:31 AM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric S1 Ola Ola Electric Ola S1 Ola S1 Air Electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
