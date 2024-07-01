Ola Electric holds strong with 107% growth in June. Check details

Ola Electric continues to be a major player in India's electric two-wheeler (EV 2W) market, recording significant growth in registrations and reaching key milestones. Ola Electric's registrations for June 2024 jumped 107 per cent compared to June 2023.

This translates to 36,716 registrations. The company claims that with the current sales, its market share stands at 46 per cent in the electric two wheeler category. In Q1 FY25 Ola Electric saw a 57 per cent increase in registrations compared to Q1 FY24, with over 1.08 lakh units registered by the end of June 2024.

Interestingly, Ola Electric achieved a notable milestone by surpassing 2 lakh registrations in the first half of calendar year 2024 (CY2024). This reportedly makes them the first EV 2W company to reach this mark within this timeframe. The company reported a registration of over 2.28 lakh vehicles for 2024 so far.

Catering to different needs with range options

The company offers a variety of scooters under the S1 brand, with six models catering to various range requirements and budgets. Notably, Ola Electric entered the mass-market segment with the launch of the S1 X portfolio. The Ola S1 X scooters come in three battery configurations - 2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh, priced at ₹74,999, ₹84,999, and ₹99,999 respectively. For customers seeking premium options, Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+ at varying price points.

In recognition of range anxiety as a potential barrier to EV adoption, Ola Electric offers an eight year or 80,000 kms battery warranty as standard across their entire product range. This warranty aims to provide customers with peace of mind regarding the lifespan of their vehicles.

Customers can choose to extend their warranty coverage by purchasing an add-on plan, increasing the upper limit on kilometres travelled. Additionally, Ola Electric offers a 3 kW fast charger accessory for purchase, enabling faster charging times for on-the-go convenience.

