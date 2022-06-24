HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ola Electric Crosses 500 Crore In Revenue, Aims To Bolster Product Portfolio

Ola Electric crosses 500 crore in revenue, aims to bolster product portfolio

Ola Electric highlights it continues to streamline manufacturing process and has a strong order bank for its S1 Pro electric scooter.
By : Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Updated on: 24 Jun 2022, 05:45 PM
File photo: Ola Electric S1 Pro scooters parked at the company factory in Tamil Nadu.
File photo: Ola Electric S1 Pro scooters parked at the company factory in Tamil Nadu.
File photo: Ola Electric S1 Pro scooters parked at the company factory in Tamil Nadu.
File photo: Ola Electric S1 Pro scooters parked at the company factory in Tamil Nadu.

Ola Electric announced on Friday that it has booked over 500 crore revenue in the first two months of FY 22-23 and that it remains on course to cross the target of $1 billion by the end of the year. Underlining deliveries of S1 Pro electric scooter to over 50,000 customers across the country and with eyes now on the S1 electric scooter as its second model, the company states it is confident of its march ahead.

Ola Electric has been ramping up its production capability at its plant in Tamil Nadu while also strengthening its delivery model. The company does not have any dealerships and while there have been complaints about delivery schedules from several customers who have reserved a unit through online channel, the company continues to point to its ever-increasing capabilities. “As customers’ confidence in EV continues to grow, the future forecast looks even stronger for Ola Electric," a company spokesperson said in a press statement issued by Ola Electric. “We have also been able to streamline our manufacturing capacity at the Ola Futurefactory in Krishnagiri to 1,000 units per day. "We have a strong order pipeline and will be ramping up further."

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Ola Electric S1 (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1
 
₹0.85 - 1.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Okinawa Ipraise+ (HT Auto photo)
Okinawa Ipraise+
₹99,708 - 1.49 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tvs Iqube Electric (HT Auto photo)
Tvs Iqube Electric
₹1.01 - 1.11 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Super Eco Super Eco S 2 (HT Auto photo)
Super Eco Super Eco S 2
₹85,500 - 1.05 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio (HT Auto photo)
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio
₹88,166 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Wolfury (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Wolfury
₹89,999 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

But while Ola Electric continues to iron out its manufacturing and delivery processes, it is also looking at widening its scope of play with plans of rolling out an electric car in the times to come. The company has also said in the past that it is developing autonomous driving technology.

First Published Date: 24 Jun 2022, 05:44 PM IST
TAGS: Ola Electric Ola S1 Pro S1 Pro S1 electric scooter EV electric scooter electric vehicle
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
Cristiano Ronaldo was not inside his Bugatti Veyron supercar at the time of the crash.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron supercar worth £1.7 million crashes in Spain

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Actor Kartik Aaryan gifted India's first McLaren worth ₹4.7 crore
Actor Kartik Aaryan gifted India's first McLaren worth 4.7 crore
Toyota Hyryder SUV, rival to Hyundai Creta, teased for the first time
Toyota Hyryder SUV, rival to Hyundai Creta, teased for the first time
Gaurav Gill clocks fastest time in WRC2 Safari Rally Kenya Shakedown
Gaurav Gill clocks fastest time in WRC2 Safari Rally Kenya Shakedown
Jehan Daruvala aims Formula 1 spot as third Indian driver ever
Jehan Daruvala aims Formula 1 spot as third Indian driver ever
Hero Passion XTec launched with projector LED light, Bluetooth connectivity
Hero Passion XTec launched with projector LED light, Bluetooth connectivity

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city