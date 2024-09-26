Ola Electric aims for enhanced presence in smaller cities, launches new program

Ola Electric on Thursday announced the launch of its ‘Network Partner Program' in the Indian market. The program is aimed at network expansion to smaller cities in the country in a bid to enhance electric scooter adoption beyond metropolitan areas. Under this program, the company has on-boarded 625 partners to expand its sales footprint across India and Ola Electric further plans to have 1,000 partners ahead of the festive season this year. Additionally, the company claims it will expand its network by on-boarding 10,000 partners, across sales and service, by the end of 2025.

Currently, Ola Electric has nearly 800 stores that are owned by the company and with the Network Partner Program, this figure will grow to 1,800 touchpoints. The company has further said that it plans to sell their upcoming electric motorcycle, Roadster from the new dealerships as well.

Till now, the brand has been operating on the D2C model which is a direct-to-consumer model. Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and MD, Ola Electric, said, “The Network Partner Program will further amplify the benefits of our D2C network as it requires limited capital investment from partners and can be scaled up really fast. While the company-owned stores will be the anchors of our sales and service network, this program will be instrumental in expanding the EV footprint deeper into the urban and rural markets."

It is important to note that when Ola Electric began its innings, it had put its weight on the D2C model alone, delivering the products straight to a customer's preferred location as well as servicing the product there. In the face of mounting criticism over allegations of shoddy post-sales service, however, Ola Electric came up with physical stores and service centers.

Ola Electric currently has six offerings in its lineup. There is S1 Pro and S1 Air and they are priced at ₹1,34,999 and ₹1,07,499, respectively. Then there is the S1 X+, which is more affordable as it is priced at ₹89,999 and the S1 X portfolio (2kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh) priced at ₹74,999, ₹87,999, and ₹1,01,999, respectively.

