Ola Electric Customer Service Woes Hit Boiling Point, Quite Literally

Ola Electric customer service woes hit boiling point, quite literally

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Sep 2024, 18:59 PM
Customers of Ola Electric have been bearing the brunt of stress in the long wait times for servicing and repairs due to an inability of the company to
...
Ola S1 owner complained about software bug leading to an accident where the electric scooter reversed in full speed. (File photo)
Ola S1 owner complained about software bug leading to an accident where the electric scooter reversed in full speed. (File photo)

A recent incident of arson at an Ola Electric showroom in Kalaburagi brings into focus the growing dissatisfaction in its customer service. The disgruntled customer set fire to several electric scooters, which serves as a grim reminder of the consequences of neglecting customers.

Mohammad Nadeem, who faces charges of arson, had purchased the Ola Electric scooter a few weeks ago. However, soon he became disenchanted with the after-sales service of the company. Although Nadeem repeatedly tried to get his scooter fixed, he was never satisfied with the quality of service.

Also Read : "We are world's 4th largest EV company if…": Ola Electric trolled for big claim

In desperation, Nadeem decided to take the task into his hands. With a can of petrol, he entered the Ola showroom and was very well aware that he would torch several motorcycles. Nobody was injured due to the incident, but as for property damage, much of it was evident in the showroom.

This incident of arson merely showcases the pent-up dissatisfaction among the customers of Ola Electric, who have been bearing the brunt of stress in the long wait times for servicing and repairs due to an inability of the company to handle the surge in demand for its electric scooters. Besides this, the substandard service reported by many customers has only added to the caustic situation for the customers.

Ola Electric ONDC

Earlier this year, the company declared a strategic partnership with the Open Network for Digital Commerce, aka ONDC. According to the agreement, customers can directly purchase products of Ola Electric-be it any spare part or electric vehicle-on the platform itself.

The company hails the partnership-a deal that would increase flexibility for its customers, who would no longer be limited to having their vehicles serviced only at the official service centres that Ola operates. Besides, for the first time, any shop can sell Ola electric vehicles, extending its presence in the market beyond its 800 experience centres.

Also Read : Any shop could sell an Ola EV soon. Bhavish Aggarwal announces ONDC partnership

Ola's best-selling scooters include the S1 X, S1 Air, and S1 Pro, and these will be made available on the ONDC platform. It will increase the sales of the brand that is facing continuous decline in market share for the last few months.

Apart from that, Ola Electric has also aimed to offer all its upcoming electric motorcycles in the future on the ONDC platform. It will build up the brand in the electric mobility space while offering customers more choices as well.

This partnership with ONDC is of great importance in enhancing Ola Electric's position in the competitive electric two-wheeler market. This will help the firm tap a wider clientele base and enhance the accessibility of products.



First Published Date: 11 Sep 2024, 18:59 PM IST
TAGS: S1 X surge S1 Air S1 Pro ola electric electric vehicle ola s1x ola s1 pro ola s1

