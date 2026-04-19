My honest experience after riding the new Kinetic DX+ electric scooter for the first time

For many of us, the Kinetic DX isn’t just a scooter, it’s a memory. It was simple, practical, and part of everyday life. Now, it’s back in an all-electric avatar as the DX+ , aiming to tap into that nostalgia while taking on a very modern challenge.

After spending time with it on real roads, one question kept coming up: Is nostalgia enough, or does the DX+ stand strong on its own?

Design & build: Familiar, but not flawless

There’s no denying it, the DX+ looks familiar in a good way. The design carries forward that old-school charm, now paired with cleaner lines and modern lighting.

But look closer, and the cracks start to show. The plastic quality and overall finish could have been better, especially at this price point. It feels built to last because of the metal panels, but not quite built to impress.

Performance & ride: Easy over exciting

The first thing you notice when you twist the throttle is just how well it’s been tuned. The throttle calibration is smooth, predictable, and very easy to live with, especially in city traffic.

What also stands out is that the power doesn’t abruptly cut off when you use the brakes, which makes the riding experience feel more natural and confidence-inspiring.

That said, if you’re expecting performance, you won’t find it here. The DX+ is not a sporty scooter, and it doesn’t pretend to be One. It’s built for calm, everyday riding.

Ride comfort: A mixed bag

One area where the DX+ genuinely impressed me was comfort.

The suspension is surprisingly well-tuned, soaking up bumps and broken roads better than expected. For daily commutes, this makes a big difference, and it’s easily one of the scooter’s strongest traits. However, the riding position is not the best because the battery is placed in the floorboard so the knees are quite high and the underthigh support is lacking.

Braking: Gets the job done

The braking setup is average at best. It works, but it doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence, especially if you’re used to sharper systems from rivals.

It’s not a dealbreaker, but it is an area where the DX+ could have done better.

Features & usability: Takes time to learn

On paper, the DX+ is packed with features. But using them isn’t always straightforward.

The buttons and controls can feel confusing initially, and there’s a definite learning curve involved. It’s not the most intuitive system, and it takes a few rides to get comfortable with how everything works.

Practicality: This is its strong suit

Where the DX+ really makes sense is in everyday usability.

The underseat storage is spacious, making it genuinely practical but the seat itself is a bit flimsy.

The ride is comfortable and stress-free

The performance is easy and predictable

It may not excite you, but it will quietly go about doing your daily tasks without any fuss.

Verdict

The Kinetic DX+ leans heavily on nostalgia, but thankfully, it’s not just about the badge.

It gets a lot of the basics right. The smooth throttle, comfortable suspension, and practical nature make it a very usable daily scooter.

However, the average brakes, underwhelming build quality, and slightly confusing controls hold it back from feeling like a complete, polished product.

So, is nostalgia enough?

Not quite. But paired with its practicality, it might just be enough for the right kind of buyer.

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