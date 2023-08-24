Copyright © HT Media Limited
Are you ready for MoveOS 4? Beta rollout starts next month

Ola Electric recently held a big event where they announced several things. One of which was their new software for the electric scooters. The scooters are currently running on MoveOS 3 and the brand will start public beta testing for MoveOS 4 in mid-September. The stable build is expected to roll out sometime in October.

Updated on: 24 Aug 2023, 10:06 AM
It is expected that customers who are interested in becoming beta testers will need to follow the same procedure as last year. First, they would need to register themselves on a website and fill in their personal and feature-related details. The website will show the features for which they are running beta tests. After selecting the features, the customers would need to pass a captcha verification and once that is done, they would be on the waitlist. It is important to note that with the beta software, there could be bugs and some features might not work properly.

