Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs RE Scram 411: What's new and improved

The Royal Enfield Scram 440 is all set to be launched in January 2025. The new Royal Enfield Scram 440 is an upgraded version based on the Scram 411 . The new model differs with several significant improvements, such as a more powerful engine.

The Scram 440 will come in two variants, Trail and Force, and five colour options - Force Blue, Force Grey, Force Teal, Trail Green, and Trail Blue. As of now, the price has not been revealed but it will be more than the Scram 411 with expected to cost between ₹2.10 lakh and ₹2.20 lakh, ex-showroom. The Scram 411, for instance, is priced between ₹2.06 lakh and ₹2.12 lakh, ex-showroom. Here's a comprehensive view of the differences between the Scram 440 and the Scram 411.

Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs Royal Enfield Scram 411: Design

The RE Scram 440 boasts a design similar to its predecessor, Scram 411, but with a whole host of updates to ensure it appeals more. Included are new colors, improved LED headlamp for brightness, and tubeless tyre and alloy wheel options that add convenience and style. And for riders looking for an adventure or utility bike, there is the addition of panniers and a top box.

Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs Royal Enfield Scram 411: Engine

The biggest upgrade to the RE Scram 440 over the Scram 411 is the new engine. The Scram 440 is now fitted with a new 443cc engine, instead of the 411cc motor in its predecessor. This new engine gets a 3mm increase in bore size that helps to improve the power output by 4.5 per cent, which translates to 25.4 bhp and torque by 6.5 per cent to 34 Nm.

In contrast, the Scram 411 produces 24 bhp and 32 Nm of torque. The other major difference is the transmission: the Scram 411 comes with a 5-speed gearbox, while the Scram 440 boasts a 6-speed gearbox for better versatility and smoothness.

Royal Enfield Scram 440 vs Royal Enfield Scram 411: Specs

The updated Scram 440 comes with a new 30/32mm front piston caliper and an improved frame structure, along with a set of switchable ABS as well. Meanwhile, suspension set-up remain the same. There is a 41 mm telescopic fork along with 190mm of travel and a monoshock with linkage with a stroke of 180mm in travel.

The bike carries forward its 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel configuration, but it is now equipped with the options of tubeless tyres and alloy wheels.

