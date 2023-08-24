Are you ready for MoveOS 4? Beta rollout starts next month

Ola Electric recently held a big event where they announced several things. One of which was their new software for the electric scooters. The scooters are currently running on MoveOS 3 and the brand will start public beta testing for MoveOS 4 in mid-September. The stable build is expected to roll out sometime in October.

It is expected that customers who are interested in becoming beta testers will need to follow the same procedure as last year. First, they would need to register themselves on a website and fill in their personal and feature-related details. The website will show the features for which they are running beta tests. After selecting the features, the customers would need to pass a captcha verification and once that is done, they would be on the waitlist. It is important to note that with the beta software, there could be bugs and some features might not work properly.

MoveOS 4 will introduce Ola Maps which will enable features such as ‘Find my scooter’ and ‘Share location from app’. There will be a tamper alert, garage mode, faster hypercharging, improved regeneration, profile controls, Care Mood, Concert mode, Hill descent control, increased range and improved proximity unlock. Apart from this, Ola will add a Ride Journal feature that will show the average speed, battery usage, range, regen, efficiency, money saved and distance covered.

MoveOS 4 will come to all scooters of Ola Electric.

Other features that will come with the MoveOS 4 are personalised proximity, auto turn indicator cut-off, new trip meters, headphone control for music and call, take-me-home lights and favourite contacts.

Also Read : Ola Electric launches S1X and S1X+ electric scooters, priced under ₹1 lakh

The Ola Electric mobile application will also be updated. It will come with features such as a dark mode, OTA update, hill hold setting, regen setting, call setting and vacation mode. Another big feature that will be added to the scooter is a tamper alert which will alert the owner and people that the scooter is being tampered.

First Published Date: