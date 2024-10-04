MG Windsor EV garners more than 15,000 bookings on first day

JSW MG Motor's latest electric car to India is off to a brisk start as the Windsor EV recorded more than 15,000 bookings on the first day itself. The carmaker has announced that it 15,176 people have booked the electric crossover since bookings began on Thursday (October 3). The electric car was launched last month at a starting price of ₹13.50 lakh (ex-showroom), making it one of the most affordable EVs in India. MG Motor will start to deliver the Wind sor EV to its customers from October 12, which coincides with the Dusshera festival.

The Windsor EV is the third electric car from MG Motor in India. It joins the likes of Comet EV and ZS EV in MG's electric vehicle portfolio. With its crossover-styling, the Windsor EV promises to offer a breather from SUV and hatchback body-types. However, at its price point, it will take on rivals such as Tata Punch EV, Nexon EV and Citroen eC3 among others in the EV segment.

MG Windsor EV: Variants and price

The Windsor EV is available across three variants which include the Excite, Exclusive and Essence packages. The price of the electric crossover starts from ₹13.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹15.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end version.

MG Windsor EV: What is Battery as a Service package?

JSW MG Motor has also introduced a unique battery rental package with the Windsor EV. This is the first time any carmaker in India is offering such a deal where user can buy the car without paying the cost of battery. They can later pay for the battery depending on distance driven. MG is offering a battery rental fee of ₹3.50 for every kilometre travelled. For further details, authorised MG dealerships can provide additional information.

MG Windsor EV: What does it offer

MG Windsor comes with single electric motor that can generate peak power of 134 bhp and a maximum torque of 200 Nm. The EV is equipped with a 38 kWh battery pack which promises to hold enough charge to help the EV run for 331 kms. The EV can be fully charged within 15 hours using a 3.3 kW charger. When using a fast charger, one can recharge the battery from zero to 80 percent in less than one hour.

MG Windsor EV: Unique features

The Windsor EV comes with several unique features that sets it apart from other electric cars in India. For instance, it gets a 15.6-inch floating touchscreen infotainment screen, the largest one can get in the segment. It also offers reclining rear seats which can be pushed back by 35 degrees to offer a lounge-like experience. The EV is also the first in its segment to come with a fixed panoramic sunroof. Besides these, the Windsor EV also offers digital instrument cluster, wireless charge, ambient lighting and electronic tailgate. Safety features include Level-2 ADAS suite, 360-degree surround view camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts and more.

