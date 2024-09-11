MG Windsor EV launch today: Live and latest updates

Who is planning what? Maruti Suzuki: The eVX concept that was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo will be officially launched in its production form in 2025. It will be sold via the Nexa outlets and is likely to have a range of up to 500 kms. Hyundai: The Koreans have confirmed four new EVs for the Indian car market. While the company already offers its Ioniq 5 at around ₹45 lakhs (ex-showroom), the newer models will be more affordable. The first? Creta EV planned for end of FY2025. Mahindra: The Indian car maker is determined to play a formidable role in the country's EV space. While the XUV400 has not been able to make a mark, the newer products will be entirely new and across SUV body types. Kia: Another Korean player in Indian car space, Kia has confirmed it will drive out its flagship EV9 three-row SUV in the market here. There is no timeline for the launch as yet.

Does India need EVs or EVs need India? Indian cities are some of the most polluted in the world. India imports most of its requirements for crude oil. And India has the world’s third-largest vehicle market. All of these factors are crucial in making a solid case for more and more EVs in the country. But at what cost? India’s EV movement is being led by two-wheelers but electric cars still remain a very small percentage of overall passenger vehicle sales here. While there are several factors for it, the primary ones are relatively high purchase costs, lack of options and charging infrastructure. Tata Motors has a lion’s share in the Indian electric car market and JSW MG Motor India too is a key player. But very limited options in the ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh price bracket means there is not much attention on EVs from masses. Experts also say that mass adoption can only take place if more options in the under- ₹10 lakh spectrum is explored, even if these come at the cost of range. WagonR EV, anyone?

What does the name ‘Windsor’ even mean That the Cloud EV would be called Windsor EV in India was confirmed on August 1 with JSW MG Motor India explaining that the name is an ode to the Windsor Castle in the UK. “The Windsor Castle is renowned worldwide as a symbol of royalty and glory, which reflects in every detail of this CUV that exudes excellent craftsmanship, premiumness and, spaciousness," a press statement from the company had informed at the time.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING MG Windsor EV 50.6 kWh 50.6 kWh 460 km 460 km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG Comet EV 17.3 kWh 17.3 kWh 230 km 230 km ₹ 6.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG ZS EV 50.3 kWh 50.3 kWh 461 Km 461 Km ₹ 18.98 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64kWh 64kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Tata Sierra EV 69 kWh 69 kWh 420 Km 420 Km ₹ 25 - 30 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Honda Elevate EV ₹ 18 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Why is JSW MG Motor focusing on EVs? MG isn't among the big-league players in the Indian car market. But it does see a lot of potential in the still-nascent electric car market where Tata Motors has a mammoth share. The likes of Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai are either not present or at least absent from the sub- ₹20 lakh price segment which also means newer players have a chance of competing on a level-playing field. Of MG's overall sales in the country, around 35 per cent to 40 per cent come from its electric models - ZS EV and Comet EV. Adding a third in the form of Windsor EV could potentially increase traction for the company even as others also look at entering battery-mobility space. Did you know that Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have already confirmed EVs for India?

Joint venture between MG and JSW Group In 2023, MG - owned by China's SAIC Motor - signed a joint venture with India's JSW Group. The name of the company changed to JSW MG Motor India and the partnership is primarily focusing on driving out new models, a majority of which would be powered by alternate fuel sources. Battery-powered cars are being seen as the key growth driver with officials claiming at least one new product launch every three to six months here. The same officials also claim that the company is aiming to sell one million EVs in India by 2030.