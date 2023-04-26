LIVE UPDATES
MG Comet EV launch today: LIVE and latest updates
MG Comet EV will be officially launched by MG Motor India today. The Comet EV may be a small car - smallest EV in India, but it is making some very big promises as it positions itself as a viable urban mobility option. The MG Comet EV will also be the second all-electric vehicle from MG Motor India, after the ZS EV which was first launched in 2020 and then updated earlier this year. There is a whole lot of attention on the mass-market EV segment now, a space where Tata Motors has a commanding lead with the likes of Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV. Will the MG Comet EV make a mark here? Catch live and latest updates from the launch of MG Comet EV.
Comet EV from MG Motor India is gunning for attention from young buyers in urban Indian centers.
26 Apr 2023, 08:38 AM IST
MG Comet: Smaller than Tata Nano, made for urban commute
MG Motor is projecting the Comet EV as an ideal option on congested Indian city roads. The micro electric car is smaller than Tata Nano and has a turning radius of about four meters. The Comet EV is being manufactured locally at the carmaker's Halol facility in Gujarat.
26 Apr 2023, 07:49 AM IST
Comet EV will be the sixth model from MG Motor India
MG entered Indian shores in 2019 with the launch of Hector SUV. This was followed by the entry of the ZS EV, Hector Plus, Gloster and Astor. Comet EV though is positioned at the start of the company's product portfolio.
First Published Date: 26 Apr 2023, 07:49 AM IST
