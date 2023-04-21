MG Comet EV: First look at the interior and features on offer

MG Motor is all set to launch the Comet EV, its second electric car in India, within the next few weeks. The two-door micro electric car was officially unveiled by the carmaker on Wednesday, April 19. The four-seater EV offers several features inside which has been revealed in the images of the cabin. Some of these features were earlier teased by MG Motor in the run-up to the official unveiling event earlier this week. Here is a quick look at what the cabin of the MG Comet EV will offer.

Despite being small in size, MG Motor has been able to pack in four seats inside the Comet EV. The cabin boasts of a large dual digital touchscreen display which serve as both infotainment screen as well as driver display. There are physical buttons on the centre console for various controls including air condition. The steering wheel is a two-spoke unit with mounted controls. MG Motor had earlier said that the design of the steering wheel is inspired from iPods of yesteryears. The centre console does not offer any armrest for the driver.

At the rear, the MG Comet EV comes with folding seats which can be split to open up more space for luggage. The rear passengers do not get any separate charging port or dedicated AC vents at the back. All four seats come with three-point seat belts.

The design of the Comet EV has a boxy shape with catchy design. It will come with split LED headlamps on the face and a LED light bar running right under the windscreen. The light bar theme continues at the rear too which also gets the Comet EV badging. The charging port is located at the front of the EV. It sites on a set of tiny steel wheels.

MG Motor showcased the Comet EV in four colours besides multiple other options laced with graphics.

MG Comet EV is expected to come with a battery pack that will be able to power the car to run for around 200 kms without the need to recharge. The power output is expected to be around 40 hp and over 100 Nm.

Expect the price of the Comet EV to be around ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom) as earlier hinted by MG Motor. At this price range, the Comet EV will take on Tata Tiago EV and Citroen E:C3 as its key rivals as some of the most affordable electric cars in India.

